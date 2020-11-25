Global  
 

Major retailers urged to revive hazard pay amid holiday rush

CBS News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Profits surge with pandemic for Amazon and Walmart; both axed extra wages for frontline workers months ago.
Apple’s AirPods Pros are down to $169 at Walmart and Amazon

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

If you are looking to buy the AirPods Pro, but have been holding off to wait for a significant price drop,..
The Verge

The best Black Friday deals on PC accessories

 Samsung’s Odyssey G9. | Photo by Sean Hollister / The Verge

When it comes to PC accessories, I always felt that Black Friday and Cyber Monday were..
The Verge

Black Friday 2020: The best laptop deals on Apple, Dell, HP, and more

 Here's the best live laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo Video, Walmart, Target, Apple, HP, Dell, and more.
USATODAY.com

AWS outage has taken down a big chunk of the internet

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s internet infrastructure service that is the backbone of many websites..
The Verge

The best Black Friday tech deals happening at Walmart

 Like some of its competitors, Walmart has started offering a ton of discounts on tech products in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. Fortunately, Walmart has..
The Verge

Top Black Friday deals from Walmart this year

 Spoiler alert: You can expect deals on home goods, gadgets and kids' toys
CBS News

Black Friday Spotlight: Walmart Will Have AirPods Pro Down to Lowest Price of $169, and More Apple Deals

 We've been tracking early Black Friday deals in our dedicated *Black Friday Roundup*, and in an effort to prepare our readers for the big shopping event we're...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •Mashable

The best Black Friday tech deals happening at Walmart

The best Black Friday tech deals happening at Walmart Like some of its competitors, Walmart has started offering a ton of discounts on tech products in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. Fortunately, Walmart has...
The Verge Also reported by •Mashable

Walmart pops as shoppers made fewer trips in Q3 but bought more

 E-commerce continued to drive sales for Walmart in the third quarter, and while consumers were making fewer trips to the store, they bought more on average...
bizjournals Also reported by •Proactive Investors