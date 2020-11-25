Major retailers urged to revive hazard pay amid holiday rush
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Profits surge with pandemic for Amazon and Walmart; both axed extra wages for frontline workers months ago.
Profits surge with pandemic for Amazon and Walmart; both axed extra wages for frontline workers months ago.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company
Apple’s AirPods Pros are down to $169 at Walmart and AmazonPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
If you are looking to buy the AirPods Pro, but have been holding off to wait for a significant price drop,..
The Verge
The best Black Friday deals on PC accessoriesSamsung’s Odyssey G9. | Photo by Sean Hollister / The Verge
When it comes to PC accessories, I always felt that Black Friday and Cyber Monday were..
The Verge
Black Friday 2020: The best laptop deals on Apple, Dell, HP, and moreHere's the best live laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo Video, Walmart, Target, Apple, HP, Dell, and more.
USATODAY.com
AWS outage has taken down a big chunk of the internetIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s internet infrastructure service that is the backbone of many websites..
The Verge
Walmart American multinational retail chain
The best Black Friday tech deals happening at WalmartLike some of its competitors, Walmart has started offering a ton of discounts on tech products in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. Fortunately, Walmart has..
The Verge
Top Black Friday deals from Walmart this yearSpoiler alert: You can expect deals on home goods, gadgets and kids' toys
CBS News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources