James D. Wolfensohn, Who Led the World Bank for 10 Years, Dies at 86

NYTimes.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
He was a force on Wall Street before taking the reins of the bank in 1995, then proceeded to shake it up. He did the same at both Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center.
