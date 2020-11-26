Lemurs get Thanksgiving feast at Chicago area zoo
Some ring-tailed lemurs were treated to a Thanksgiving feast at a Chicago area zoo. Their meal included turkey made of primate biscuits with honey, steamed corn and green beans and mashed potatoes with banana baby food for gravy. (Nov. 25)
