Lemurs get Thanksgiving feast at Chicago area zoo

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Some ring-tailed lemurs were treated to a Thanksgiving feast at a Chicago area zoo. Their meal included turkey made of primate biscuits with honey, steamed corn and green beans and mashed potatoes with banana baby food for gravy. (Nov. 25)
 
