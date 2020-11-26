Supreme Court Blocks NY Coronavirus Restrictions on Houses of Worship
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () Despite the threat of a second wave of coronavirus infections, the Supreme Court temporarily barred New York from enforcing specifications regarding attendance limits at houses of worship in areas that are still hard hit by the pandemic on Wednesday.
The U.S. Supreme Court late on Wednesday (November 25) backed Christian and Jewish houses of worship challenging New York state's latest restrictions in novel coronavirus hot spots. Bryan Wood reports.
