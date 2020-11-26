Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Blocks NY Coronavirus Restrictions on Houses of Worship

HNGN Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Supreme Court Blocks NY Coronavirus Restrictions on Houses of WorshipDespite the threat of a second wave of coronavirus infections, the Supreme Court temporarily barred New York from enforcing specifications regarding attendance limits at houses of worship in areas that are still hard hit by the pandemic on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups in NY

U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups in NY 01:20

 The U.S. Supreme Court late on Wednesday (November 25) backed Christian and Jewish houses of worship challenging New York state's latest restrictions in novel coronavirus hot spots. Bryan Wood reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Justice Alito Gets Political In Fiery Speech [Video]

Justice Alito Gets Political In Fiery Speech

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito ditched impartiality, attacking the historic same-sex marriage ruling and COVID-19 restrictions.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:19Published
6pm KY supreme court upholds Governor's covid-19 rules 11.12.2020 [Video]

6pm KY supreme court upholds Governor's covid-19 rules 11.12.2020

The Kentucky supreme court rules Governor Andy Beshear's emergency regulations put in place during the coronavirus pandemic are legal.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Watch: Satyendar Jain explains reason behind surge in Covid cases in Delhi [Video]

Watch: Satyendar Jain explains reason behind surge in Covid cases in Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that Delhi is facing the third wave of coronavirus infection and added that the focus on aggressive contact tracing in the last 15 days could be the reason..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published

Related news from verified sources

California church asks Supreme Court to block coronavirus restrictions on gatherings

 The Harvest Rock Church in California is turning to the Supreme Court for an emergency injunction blocking an order from Gov. Gavin Newsom restricting the number...
FOXNews.com

High court blocks NY coronavirus limits on houses of worship

 As coronavirus cases surge again nationwide, the Supreme Court is barring New York from enforcing certain attendance limits at houses of...
Upworthy

Supreme Court rules against Cuomo, blocks coronavirus restrictions on some New York houses of worship

 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday night blocked New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from reimposing strict attendance caps at worship services in areas hit hard by...
FOXNews.com