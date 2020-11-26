Global  
 

Virus means empty streets for Macy's NY parade

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Despite the pandemic, the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York went on. But there were no crowds of onlookers. (Nov. 26)
 
Macy's criticized for calling Black sorority a 'diverse dance group' during Thanksgiving Day Parade

 Macy's faced backlash for labeling the Zeta Phi Beta Steppers a "diverse dance group" instead of a historically Black sorority.
What stores are closed Thanksgiving 2020? Target, Walmart, Kohl's among major retailers closed amid coronavirus

 Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving? No and Target, Best Buy, Macy's, JCPenney, Dicks Sporting Goods are closed along with Costco and Sam's Club.
Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade [Video]

Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade

Macy's is preparing for a Thanksgiving Day parade unlike any other. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no children and no spectators lining New York City's traditional 2.5 mile (4 km) parade route passing Macy's Herald Square store.

The best Black Friday deals to shop from Walmart, The Home Depot and more

 Shop all the best Black Friday 2020 deals from The Home Depot, Walmart, Macy's and more in one place—find our top picks here.
Rome airport to allow passengers from the US to skip quarantine

 ROME, ITALY - AUGUST 25: Health workers wait for passengers arriving from high-risk countries to carry out rapid antigenic tests for Covid-19 at a testing..
During pandemic, many turn to holiday movies for escape

 Thanksgiving is the unofficial kick-off to the holiday movie season, but for many, it started much earlier this year. Due to the pandemic, the appetite for..
Young adults chronicle life back at home after moving in with their parents because of the pandemic

 For the first time since the Great Depression, a majority of young adults are now living with their parents. Nearly 3 million U.S. adults moved back in with..
When and how to watch: What to know about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

 The 94th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will start at 9 a.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 26, in New York City.
NYPD Keeps Crowds Moving for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

 The NYPD is doing its best to stop the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade from becoming a super spreader event -- cops are posting up around the parade route to make..
5 Fun Facts About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade [Video]

5 Fun Facts About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

5 Fun Facts About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Keeping Holiday Magic Alive [Video]

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Keeping Holiday Magic Alive

Like all things 2020, Thanksgiving looks a lot different this year. But Macy's still wants to bring the magic of the season alive, just in a safer way. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports from Herald..

Many Making Adjustments To Thanksgiving Eve Traditions Amid Pandemic [Video]

Many Making Adjustments To Thanksgiving Eve Traditions Amid Pandemic

The pandemic is disrupting many holiday traditions, including the balloon inflation for the big parade. CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on how people are kicking off a holiday season like no other.

Changes to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade [Video]

Changes to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Like many other holiday traditions - the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be different this year. Parts of the event have been pre-recorded.

Macy's 2020 Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch and what it will look like

 The show will go on. There won't be student marching bands or sidewalk crowds, but there will be plenty of Pikachu, Tom and Jerry, the...
