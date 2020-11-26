Virus means empty streets for Macy's NY parade
Despite the pandemic, the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York went on. But there were no crowds of onlookers. (Nov. 26)
Macy's criticized for calling Black sorority a 'diverse dance group' during Thanksgiving Day ParadeMacy's faced backlash for labeling the Zeta Phi Beta Steppers a "diverse dance group" instead of a historically Black sorority.
What stores are closed Thanksgiving 2020? Target, Walmart, Kohl's among major retailers closed amid coronavirusIs Walmart open on Thanksgiving? No and Target, Best Buy, Macy's, JCPenney, Dicks Sporting Goods are closed along with Costco and Sam's Club.
Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade
The best Black Friday deals to shop from Walmart, The Home Depot and moreShop all the best Black Friday 2020 deals from The Home Depot, Walmart, Macy's and more in one place—find our top picks here.
Rome airport to allow passengers from the US to skip quarantineROME, ITALY - AUGUST 25: Health workers wait for passengers arriving from high-risk countries to carry out rapid antigenic tests for Covid-19 at a testing..
During pandemic, many turn to holiday movies for escapeThanksgiving is the unofficial kick-off to the holiday movie season, but for many, it started much earlier this year. Due to the pandemic, the appetite for..
Young adults chronicle life back at home after moving in with their parents because of the pandemicFor the first time since the Great Depression, a majority of young adults are now living with their parents. Nearly 3 million U.S. adults moved back in with..
When and how to watch: What to know about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeThe 94th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will start at 9 a.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 26, in New York City.
NYPD Keeps Crowds Moving for Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeThe NYPD is doing its best to stop the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade from becoming a super spreader event -- cops are posting up around the parade route to make..
5 Fun Facts About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
