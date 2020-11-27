Global  
 

Trump won't concede but says he'll leave White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

CBS News Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
President Trump committed to leaving the White House in January if the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden, but says he'll continue to contest the election results and still refuses to concede. Ben Tracy reports from the White House.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump says 'certainly will' leave WH if Biden wins

Trump says 'certainly will' leave WH if Biden wins 01:53

 Donald Trump has said that he 'certainly will' leave the White House if the electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden in early January. Bryan Wood reports.

Former director of U.S. cyber agency Chris Krebs on what upsets him most about being fired

 See the interview with the man President Trump ousted after he said the election was secure, Sunday night on "60 Minutes."
CBS News

Chris Krebs on what upset him most about firing

 See the interview with the man President Trump ousted after he said the election was secure, Sunday night on 60 Minutes.
CBS News

AP Top Stories November 27 A

 Here's the latest for Friday November 27th: Trump says he'll leave if he loses the Electoral College; Fire danger prompts Southern California blackouts; Small..
USATODAY.com

How Pregnant Women are Turned Away at the U.S. Border

 The Trump administrations restrictiveimmigration policies have not deterred pregnant women from seeking to enter the United States
NYTimes.com

Trump says he'll go if he loses Electoral College

 President Donald Trump said that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalizes President-Elect Joe Biden's victory - even as he insisted such..
USATODAY.com
Trump says he will leave White House if Electoral College confirms Biden's win

Trump says he will leave White House if Electoral College confirms Biden's win

US President Donald Trump said that he will leave the White House if theElectoral College formalises President-Elect Joe Biden's victory - even as heinsisted such a decision would be a “mistake.” “Certainly I will. But you knowthat," Trump said Thursday during a testy exchange with a reporter.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

'Don't talk to the president that way!': Testy Trump blasts reporter

 US President Donald Trump has had a testy exchange with a White House correspondent during a press conference in which the "lightweight" reporter spoke over him..
New Zealand Herald

US presidential transition: Trump commits to leave if Biden wins Electoral college

US presidential transition: Trump commits to leave if Biden wins Electoral college

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:23Published

68% of Republicans concerned election was 'rigged'

68% of Republicans concerned election was ‘rigged’

[NFA] Sixty-eight percent of Republicans said they were concerned that the election was "rigged," according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:36Published
Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm'

Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm'

When Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was asked by a reporter Tuesday about Republican senators not acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump, he responded that "the Electoral College will determine the winner."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published
US Presidential election: 583 Electoral College votes are up for grabs

US Presidential election: 583 Electoral College votes are up for grabs

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:08Published

Trump and Biden celebrate Thanksgiving quietly amid pandemic

 President Trump spent Thanksgiving morning on the golf course before speaking with members of the military via video call. President-elect Joe Biden and his..
CBS News

Biden calls for unity as Trump contests election results, pardons former official Michael Flynn

 In a long-anticipated move, President Trump pardoned his former adviser Michael Flynn, who had been convicted of lying about his conversations with Russian..
CBS News

Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael Flynn

 President Trump announced Wednesday that he's pardoning Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about..
CBS News

Biden can start accessing presidential daily briefing as transition gets underway

 President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the transition process as he weighs filling more key Cabinet posts in the coming weeks. He can now start..
CBS News

Donald Trump says for the first time that he will leave White House on one condition | Oneindia News

Donald Trump says for the first time that he will leave White House on one condition | Oneindia News

After Trump called on his agencies to cooperate, paving the way for a smooth transition. Now Trump has said for the first time that he would leave the White House if Joe Biden is officially confirmed..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:59Published
Donald Trump says he will leave White House

Donald Trump says he will leave White House

Donald Trump says he will leave White House if the electoral college convenes to elect Joe Biden president.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:33Published
Biden Becomes First Candidate To Win 80 Million Votes

Biden Becomes First Candidate To Win 80 Million Votes

President-elect Joe Biden continues to rack up the most votes won by any candidate in US history. As of Wednesday at 4 p.m., Biden earned more than 80 million votes in the 2020 presidential..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published

President Donald Trump says he'll leave if Electoral College seats Biden

 President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalizes President-Elect Joe Biden's victory.  
Delawareonline Also reported by •UpworthyMid-DayFOXNews.com

Will Gregory’s ‘Dialogue’ With Biden Undermine USCCB? – Analysis

Will Gregory’s ‘Dialogue’ With Biden Undermine USCCB? – Analysis By Ed Condon Archbishop Wilton Gregory announced in an interview yesterday that he will not deny Holy Communion to Joe Biden, and committed himself to working...
Eurasia Review

Urgent National Security Matters Await Pres.-Elect Joe Biden

Urgent National Security Matters Await Pres.-Elect Joe Biden Watch VideoPresident-elect Joe Biden will inherit a host of urgent national security matters come Jan. 20. And some former Trump administration officials say the...
Newsy Also reported by •Mid-DayThe VergeMediaite