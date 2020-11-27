Global  
 

New DOJ rules could allow firing squads, electrocution, poisonous gas for executions

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The Justice Department is changing protocols to allow for other methods in federal executions, to include lethal gas, electrocution and death by firing squad as the Trump administration expects to execute five federal prisoners before Inauguration Day. 
