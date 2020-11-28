Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback tests positive for COVID-19

CBS News Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
On Friday, four Ravens players and three Steelers players were placed on their teams' respective Reserve/COVID-19 lists, forcing their game to be rescheduled for a second time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: 'Yamraj' takes ride around Prayagraj to warn people [Video]

COVID-19: 'Yamraj' takes ride around Prayagraj to warn people

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Prayagraj, authorities took a step to spread awareness. Artist dressed like 'Yamraj' took ride around the streets to remind people about the danger.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Kerala’s fight against Covid draws praise from Niti Aayog

 Kerala’s effort in fighting the pandemic has found special mention in a Niti Aayog report on Covid-19 mitigation and management. It has lauded the state,..
IndiaTimes

SC slams states, says Covid situation has gone bad to worse

 The Supreme Court on Friday expressed deep disappointment with state governments for not taking concrete measures against the spread of coronavirus in the..
IndiaTimes

Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens National Football League franchise in Baltimore, Maryland

What we know: The latest on Ravens' COVID-19 outbreak, and the NFL's possible scheduling conundrum

 The NFL has yet to announce what will happen to the game between the Steelers and Ravens after Baltimore was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: Hospitalizations hit record for 17th straight day; Oregon gym fined $90K for disobeying state 'freeze'; 263K US deaths

 Australian state Victoria has recorded no new cases or deaths for 28 days. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFL [Video]

Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFL

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL's reigning Most Valuable Player, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Ravens rescheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, a report on the league's website said. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers National Football League franchise in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

NFL analyst Bill Cowher previews Thanksgiving Day football on CBS

 Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach and CBS Sports NFL analyst Bill Cowher discusses how the pandemic will impact America's football tradition on Thanksgiving...
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Ravens QB COVID positive [Video]

Ravens QB COVID positive

The Ravens quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:23Published
Ravens' Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19, NFL Network Reports [Video]

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19, NFL Network Reports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19, NFL Network Reports

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:29Published
COVID-19 In NFL: Multiple Coronavirus Cases Reported By Baltimore Ravens Ahead Of Thanksgiving Game Against Pittsburgh Steelers [Video]

COVID-19 In NFL: Multiple Coronavirus Cases Reported By Baltimore Ravens Ahead Of Thanksgiving Game Against Pittsburgh Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens, who play the Steelers on Thanksgiving, say multiple members of the organization have tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published