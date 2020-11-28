Baltimore Ravens star quarterback tests positive for COVID-19
On Friday, four Ravens players and three Steelers players were placed on their teams' respective Reserve/COVID-19 lists, forcing their game to be rescheduled for a second time.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID-19: 'Yamraj' takes ride around Prayagraj to warn people
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
Kerala’s fight against Covid draws praise from Niti AayogKerala’s effort in fighting the pandemic has found special mention in a Niti Aayog report on Covid-19 mitigation and management. It has lauded the state,..
IndiaTimes
SC slams states, says Covid situation has gone bad to worseThe Supreme Court on Friday expressed deep disappointment with state governments for not taking concrete measures against the spread of coronavirus in the..
IndiaTimes
Baltimore Ravens National Football League franchise in Baltimore, Maryland
What we know: The latest on Ravens' COVID-19 outbreak, and the NFL's possible scheduling conundrumThe NFL has yet to announce what will happen to the game between the Steelers and Ravens after Baltimore was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus updates: Hospitalizations hit record for 17th straight day; Oregon gym fined $90K for disobeying state 'freeze'; 263K US deathsAustralian state Victoria has recorded no new cases or deaths for 28 days. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFL
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
Pittsburgh Steelers National Football League franchise in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
NFL analyst Bill Cowher previews Thanksgiving Day football on CBSFormer Pittsburgh Steelers head coach and CBS Sports NFL analyst Bill Cowher discusses how the pandemic will impact America's football tradition on Thanksgiving...
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources