Michael J. Fox and his pal, Gus

CBS News Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Michael J. Fox and his pal, GusGus, a "Great Dane-ish" mutt, has been by Michael J. Fox's side about half as long as the "Back to the Future" actor has been battling Parkinson's disease, and figures prominently in Fox's new book, "No Time Like the Future." Fox talked with correspondent Lee Cowan about the special bond between human and dog.
