Sarah Fuller, Vanderbilt kicker, becomes first woman to play in Power 5

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Vandy's Sarah Fuller makes history with kickoff Sarah Fuller made history Saturday, by becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game when she booted the second-half kickoff for Vanderbilt.

ESPN 4 hours ago



Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller makes history, becoming first woman to play in Power Five football game Sarah Fuller, a goalie for Vanderbilt soccer team, makes history with the football team, becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five game.

USATODAY.com 4 hours ago



Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5 college football game Vanderbilt Commodores soccer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller substituted as a kicker for the football team against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Her second-half...

FOX Sports 50 minutes ago



