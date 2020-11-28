Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sarah Fuller, Vanderbilt kicker, becomes first woman to play in Power 5

Denver Post Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Sarah Fuller was playing around with a teammate a couple months ago when she kicked a soccer ball through the uprights from 45 yards away. She joked about being able to kick a football with teammates during the Southeastern Conference soccer tournament.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Vandy's Sarah Fuller makes history with kickoff

 Sarah Fuller made history Saturday, by becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game when she booted the second-half kickoff for Vanderbilt.
ESPN

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller makes history, becoming first woman to play in Power Five football game

 Sarah Fuller, a goalie for Vanderbilt soccer team, makes history with the football team, becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five game.
USATODAY.com

Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5 college football game

Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5 college football game Vanderbilt Commodores soccer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller substituted as a kicker for the football team against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Her second-half...
FOX Sports