Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in major US college football conference

WorldNews Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in major US college football conferenceShe might have got more game time if Vanderbilt had not been beaten 41-0, but one kick-off was all it took for Sarah Fuller to make history in US college sports. ......
0
Vanderbilt University Vanderbilt University Private research university in Nashville, Tennessee, United States

