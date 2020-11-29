Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in major US college football conference
She might have got more game time if Vanderbilt had not been beaten 41-0, but one kick-off was all it took for Sarah Fuller to make history in US college sports. ......
Vanderbilt University Private research university in Nashville, Tennessee, United States
Sarah Fuller Becomes 1st Female to Play in Power 5 College Football GameThe Vanderbilt University football team made history this weekend by enlisting the athletic prowess of one its star soccer players for their own sport ... and..
TMZ.com
Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller makes history, becoming first woman to play in Power Five football gameSarah Fuller, a goalie for Vanderbilt soccer team, makes history with the football team, becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five game.
USATODAY.com
Sarah Fuller poised to make history as kicker in Vanderbilt football gameVanderbilt's Sarah Fuller could make history Saturday as the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game. The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's women's soccer team,..
CBS News
Vanderbilt football considers women's soccer player at kicker against Missouri because of COVID-19Vanderbilt women's soccer player Sarah Fuller is practicing at kicker for the football team and could be an "option" against Missouri on Saturday.
USATODAY.com
