Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

CBS News Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
The unveiling comes just months after secret recordings from 2018 were leaked, in which she complained about preparing for the holidays at the White House.
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: Christmas is in full swing at the White House despite disparaging remarks from FLOTUS

 The White House is decorated for Christmas. The reveal comes weeks after the first lady made disparaging comments about her holiday decorating duties.

Melania Trump unveils 2020 White House Christmas decorations

 The first lady revealed the Christmas decorations on Twitter with a 1-minute video that showcased the festive halls and rooms of the White House.
CBS News

Trump White House unveils final holiday decorations

 "America the Beautiful" is this year's Christmas theme at the White House, the final year of holiday decorations for the Trump family. First Lady Melania Trump..
USATODAY.com

Melania Trump reveals Christmas display at White House

 US First Lady Melania Trump has unveiled her "America the Beautiful" Christmas display at the White House less than two months after she was secretly taped..
New Zealand Herald

Following controversial Christmas comments, Melania Trump unveils White House holiday decor

 Following controversy over Melania Trump's remarks about Christmas decorating, the first lady is unveiling this year's White House decorations.
USATODAY.com

Biden transition: Political fight brewing over White House budget chief nominee

 United States President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget is quickly emerging as a political battle that could disrupt his..
New Zealand Herald

Pets will soon make a return to the White House

 The arrival of Joe Biden will mark a return to the long history of pets residing at the White House after a four-year hiatus during the Trump administration..
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories November 30 P

 Here's the latest for Monday November 30th: GAO finds states concerned about supplies to administer vaccines; TSA reports 1.2m traveled on Sunday after..
USATODAY.com

Here's White House video showcasing Melania Trump's Christmas decorations [Video]

Here's White House video showcasing Melania Trump's Christmas decorations

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:00Published
White House staff decorates for Christmas [Video]

White House staff decorates for Christmas

Melania Trump tweeted photos of the decorations being put in the White House and how she appreciates the staff doing it.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:18Published
Biden announces all-female communications team [Video]

Biden announces all-female communications team

President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday tapped key campaign staff and advisors to lead his all-female senior communications team. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:17Published