California boat captain indicted on manslaughter charges for 2019 fire that killed 34 people aboard Conception
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Conception Captain Jerry Boylan caused 34 deaths "by his misconduct, negligence, and inattention to his duties," according to the indictment
Conception Captain Jerry Boylan caused 34 deaths "by his misconduct, negligence, and inattention to his duties," according to the indictment
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State of the United States of America
California counties issue new virus rules amid surgeAs coronavirus cases surge in California, county officials are issuing new COVID-19 restrictions, imposing curfews and closing museums and other businesses after..
USATODAY.com
California's governor warns of "drastic actions" as coronavirus infections surgeCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom is warning of "drastic actions" to curb a growing surge surge in new coronavirus infections. Hospitalizations have increased by..
CBS News
California dive boat captain charged with 34 counts of manslaughter in deadly fireJerry Boylan, the captain of a scuba diving boat that caught fire and sank off the coast of California last year, killing 34 people who were trapped below deck,..
CBS News
Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened TodayCalifornia is experiencing the largest surge since the beginning of the pandemic.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources