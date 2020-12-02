Global  
 

California boat captain indicted on manslaughter charges for 2019 fire that killed 34 people aboard Conception

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Conception Captain Jerry Boylan caused 34 deaths "by his misconduct, negligence, and inattention to his duties," according to the indictment
 
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Scuba Boat Captain Charged With Manslaughter For 2019 Dive Boat Fire

Scuba Boat Captain Charged With Manslaughter For 2019 Dive Boat Fire 00:18

 The captain of a scuba diving boat that caught fire and sank off the coast of California last year, killing 34 people who were trapped below deck, was indicted Tuesday on federal manslaughter charges.

