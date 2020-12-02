Global  
 

President-elect Joe Biden wants new coronavirus relief bill, announces diverse economic team

Wednesday, 2 December 2020
President-elect Joe Biden is urging lawmakers to pass a new coronavirus relief package as he announces a historically diverse economic team. He also named Janet Yellen as the first woman to be Treasury Secretary. Ed O'Keefe reports.
