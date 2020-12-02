President-elect Joe Biden wants new coronavirus relief bill, announces diverse economic team
President-elect Joe Biden is urging lawmakers to pass a new coronavirus relief package as he announces a historically diverse economic team. He also named Janet Yellen as the first woman to be Treasury Secretary. Ed O'Keefe reports.
President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces Key Members of Economic Team
As Trump Rages, Voters in a Key County Move On: 'I'm Not Sweating It'Pre-election tensions ran high in Bucks County, Pa. But Biden supporters there are increasingly comfortable tuning President Trump out and moving on, with an eye..
What to do about that pardon Trump will grant himselfThere can be no higher priority for the Biden administration than repairing and strengthening our democratic institutions.
'American tragedy'- Biden, Yellen push for aid
Treasury pick Yellen pledges 'urgent' pandemic helpTreasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen describes the economic crisis brought on by the COVID pandemic as an "American tragedy" and warns without quick action to..
Biden Wants Lin-Manuel Miranda to Write a Musical About the First Female Treasury Secretary, Janet YellenComing off the historic announcement that he's picked Janet Yellen to nominate as the first female Secretary of the Treasury, President-elect Joe Biden has..
Biden names diverse economic team tasked with financial recoveryPresident-elect Joe Biden has unveiled the team that he said will be responsible for rebuilding the American economy. The incoming economic team stands out for..
Barr: No evidence of voter fraud that would change election outcomeAttorney General William Barr says the Justice Department has not covered any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020..
Biden to formally announce economic team as budget chief nominee Neera Tanden faces criticismPresident-elect Joe Biden is formally announcing his economic team today, including Janet Yellen as his nominee for treasury secretary and Neera Tanden for White..
President-elect Biden to announce historic nominees for key cabinet posts on economics teamPresident-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce several key nominees for his economics team, including the first woman to be nominated as treasury secretary..
