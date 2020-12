You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr



[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:49 Published 13 minutes ago Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud



[NFA] U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday (December 1) the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last month’s election, even as President Donald Trump.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:57 Published 2 days ago Attorney General Barr Says No Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud



Attorney General William Barr has been a staunch defender of President Donald Trump, and the Justice Department vewed to look into claims of fraud if they existed, but its findings will likely.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:46 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Top Trump Aide Reportedly Banned From DOJ Headquarters After Pressuring Staffers to Reveal Insider Info About Possible Election Fraud A top ally to President Donald Trump, who was embedded inside the Department of Justice, has been banned from the premise following the ally turned White House...

Mediaite 1 hour ago