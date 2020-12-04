Obituary of Kansas COVID-19 victim blasts anti-maskers



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 VP Pence: Confidence in vaccine important for US As U.S. deaths from COVID-19 topped 2,800 Thursday, a new daily high, and with more than 100,000 Americans hospitalized with the disease, VP Mike Pence is trying..

USATODAY.com 42 minutes ago Pelosi cites momentum on COVID relief bill talks



U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday there was momentum behind talks on a coronavirus relief bill and that a bipartisan COVID-19 proposal could be the basis for relief negotiations. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published on January 1, 1970 Why United Airlines Banned Hawaii Couple



The Washington Post is reporting that a Hawaii couple is facing reckless-endangerment charges. The couple took a six hour flight after being diagnosed with COVID-19. After testing positive for the coronavirus, the couple boarded a flight from San Francisco to Lihue, Hawaii. The couple were arrested after getting off the plane. United Airlines banned the couple. They face up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine if convicted. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970 Fashion & Covid: Will physical stores shut down? YOOX CEO answers #HTLS2020



Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of the YOOX Net-a-Porter Group, spoke on how the Covid-19 pandemic might influence the future of fashion. Speaking on Day 6 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Marchetti said that while online stores will increase in number and sales, the 'holy grail' would remain perfect integration of digital and physical shops, with the same customer shopping both online and offline. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:34 Published on January 1, 1970