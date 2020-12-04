Obituary of Kansas COVID-19 victim blasts anti-maskers

The Washington Post is reporting that a Hawaii couple is facing reckless-endangerment charges. The couple took a six hour flight after being diagnosed with COVID-19. After testing positive for the coronavirus, the couple boarded a flight from San Francisco to Lihue, Hawaii. The couple were arrested after getting off the plane. United Airlines banned the couple. They face up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine if convicted.
Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of the YOOX Net-a-Porter Group, spoke on how the Covid-19 pandemic might influence the future of fashion. Speaking on Day 6 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Marchetti said that while online stores will increase in number and sales, the 'holy grail' would remain perfect integration of digital and physical shops, with the same customer shopping both online and offline. Watch the full video for more.
