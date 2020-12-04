Global  
 

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Awaits FDA Approval. What Is Known About The Drugmaker?

NPR Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Peter Loftus of The Wall Street Journal about Moderna's history and the fact that it has never received Food and Drug Administration approval for one of its products.
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published
News video: Moderna applies for emergency COVID vaccine approval

Moderna applies for emergency COVID vaccine approval 02:03

 Moderna is now the second company to ask the FDA for emergency approval of their COVID-19 vaccine.

