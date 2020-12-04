Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Awaits FDA Approval. What Is Known About The Drugmaker?
NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Peter Loftus of The Wall Street Journal about Moderna's history and the fact that it has never received Food and Drug Administration approval for one of its products.
