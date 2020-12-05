Prince Harry Mistaken For Christmas Tree Salesman While Tree Shopping With Meghan Markle
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Prince Harry had an adorable moment with a child while out tree shopping with his wife, Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex was mistaken for a staff member while shopping for a Christmas tree from a local seller in California.
