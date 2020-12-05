Global  
 

Prince Harry Mistaken For Christmas Tree Salesman While Tree Shopping With Meghan Markle

HNGN Saturday, 5 December 2020
Prince Harry Mistaken For Christmas Tree Salesman While Tree Shopping With Meghan MarklePrince Harry had an adorable moment with a child while out tree shopping with his wife, Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex was mistaken for a staff member while shopping for a Christmas tree from a local seller in California.
News video: Prince Harry Was Mistaken for a Christmas Tree Salesman and We Love That for Him

Prince Harry Was Mistaken for a Christmas Tree Salesman and We Love That for Him 00:40

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to a Christmas tree barn included a case of mistaken identity.

