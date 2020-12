President Trump Signs Anti-Doping Act Into Law Allowing the United States to Prosecute Dopers Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

United States President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday the anti-doping bill that allows U.S. justice officials to impose criminal penalties against individuals involved in doping conspiracies at international events involving American athletes, broadcasters, or sponsors.

