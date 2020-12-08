Attorney General Bill Barr Considering An Early Departure From The Trump Administration, Report Says
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Attorney General William Barr is considering a departure from the Trump administration before President Donald Trump leaves office, according to a Sunday report from The New York Times. Three people familiar with the attorney general’s perspective on the matter told The New York Times (NYT) that Barr could be leaving before Trump does on Jan. […]
