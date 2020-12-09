Global  
 

Jill Biden Is a Teacher. And She’s Not About to Change That.

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
In choosing to continue teaching at a community college, Dr. Biden is breaking with precedent and modernizing the persistently anachronistic first lady role.
