Former Giants, Alabama Coach Ray Perkins Dead At 79

LVMPD former Assistant Sheriff found dead yesterday



After missing for 4 days, former LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Ray Flynn was found dead. His body was found yesterday, and LVMPD does not suspect foul play. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:03 Published on November 13, 2020

Democratic Sen. Doug Jones Set To Take On Tuberville In Bruising Alabama Senate Fight



Alabama Sen. Doug Jones is the only Democratic Senator from the Deep South. Jones is running against Tommy Tuberville. In December 2017 Jones narrowly won a special election to replace former Sen. Jeff.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on October 22, 2020