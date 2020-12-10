Global  
 

Former Giants, Alabama Coach Ray Perkins Dead At 79

CBS 2 Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Ray Perkins, the former Alabama receiver who replaced Bear Bryant as Crimson Tide's coach and started the transition with the Giants that led to two Super Bowl titles, died Wednesday in Tuscaloosa. He was 79.
Former Alabama, Giants and Buccaneers coach Ray Perkins dies at 79
Perkins, Bryant's successor at Alabama, dies

 Former Alabama coach Ray Perkins, who played under Paul "Bear" Bryant and later succeeded him as head coach, died Wednesday. He was 79.
