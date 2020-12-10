Former Giants, Alabama Coach Ray Perkins Dead At 79
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Ray Perkins, the former Alabama receiver who replaced Bear Bryant as Crimson Tide's coach and started the transition with the Giants that led to two Super Bowl titles, died Wednesday in Tuscaloosa. He was 79.
