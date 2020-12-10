Pelosi says lawmakers have made "great progress" on COVID relief bill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during her weekly press conference Thursday that she believes the bipartisan group of lawmakers engaged in negotiations over a coronavirus relief bill are nearing a deal. "I think they've made great progress, and I salute them for that," Pelosi said. Watch her remarks.
