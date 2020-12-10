Global  
 

Pelosi says lawmakers have made "great progress" on COVID relief bill

CBS News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during her weekly press conference Thursday that she believes the bipartisan group of lawmakers engaged in negotiations over a coronavirus​ relief bill are nearing a deal. "I think they've made great progress, and I salute them for that," Pelosi said. Watch her remarks.
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
News video: Covid relief bill

Covid relief bill

 Rep. Chuck Fleischmann updates us on the Covid relief bill in Washington.

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Watch Live: Pelosi holds press conference amid COVID relief talks

 Pelosi said Wednesday that she believed lawmakers were "close" to a deal on a coronavirus stimulus bill.
CBS News

Is It Time For Older Politicians In America To Step Aside? TR, JFK, Obama, Even Scientists, Say Yes

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling With the psychological collapse and bigoted, bone-chilling ravings of Donald Trump, and Joe Biden’s “senior..
WorldNews

Mnuchin makes $916 billion offer to Pelosi for COVID relief bill

 The Treasury secretary said he had spoken to the speaker about an offer as time runs out for Congress to pass a bill.
CBS News
U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out [Video]

U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out

[NFA] The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide time for lawmakers to reach a deal in talks aimed at delivering COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

'We're not wanted': Homeless people were put in hotels to keep them safe. Now they're being evicted

 Major U.S. cities arranged for homeless people to stay in hotels to protect them from COVID-19. Now they face being thrown back into the streets.
USATODAY.com

SC allows AYUSH doctors to prescribe immunity boosters for COVID patients

 The order of the apex court was passed on an appeal filed against the August 21 decision of the Kerala High Court.
DNA

Covid: Keep Christmas contact to a minimum, minister warns

 It comes as millions of people prepare to move into England's toughest tier of coronavirus rules.
BBC News
Sturgeon 'considering' additional precautions over Christmas [Video]

Sturgeon 'considering' additional precautions over Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not plan to change her position on allowing families in Scotland to mix over Christmas. However she said she would consider whether additional precautions were necessary over the holiday period, given the discovery of a new, fast-spreading strain of Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published

