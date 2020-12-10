Northam announces curfew, more virus restrictions
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced new measures to combat the coronavirus, including a stricter mask mandate and a curfew that will require most Virginians to stay at home between midnight and 5 a.m. They are set to take effect Monday. (Dec. 10)
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ralph Northam American physician and politician
'Breonna's Law': Virginia Gov. signs bill banning no-knock warrants with her family presentVirginia Gov. Ralph Northam ceremoniously signed legislation banning no-knock search warrants referred to as "Breonna's Law" with members of Breonna Taylor's..
USATODAY.com
Breonna Taylor's family watches as Virginia signs 'Breonna's Law' banning no-knock warrantsWith members of Breonna Taylor's family there to witness, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ceremoniously signed the so-called "Breonna's Law."
USATODAY.com
MI plot suspects also considered targeting VA Gov: FBI
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:39Published
Virginia State of the United States of America
Terry McAuliffe launches campaign for second term as Virginia governorMcAuliffe is running for a second term, entering a Democratic primary field of progressive Black candidates.
CBS News
Terry McAuliffe Faces All-Black Democratic Primary in Virginia Governor’s RaceMr. McAuliffe, who was governor from 2014 to 2018, says he wants to take “Virginia to the next level and to lift up all Virginians.”
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources