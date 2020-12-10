Global  
 

Northam announces curfew, more virus restrictions

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced new measures to combat the coronavirus, including a stricter mask mandate and a curfew that will require most Virginians to stay at home between midnight and 5 a.m. They are set to take effect Monday. (Dec. 10)
 
