‘Dickinson’ Season 2 Trailer: Emily, Meet Samuel Bowles – The Man Who Wants to Make You a Star (Video) Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for Season 2 of “Dickinson,” featuring Hailee Steinfeld returning as Emily Dickinson and a first look at Samuel Bowles (played by Finn Jones), the man who might finally get our dear poet into the spotlight. Well, he might get her work into the spotlight — her name, however, is another story.



Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith and starring and executive produced by Steinfeld, “Dickinson” season two “follows Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld) as she is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play.”



Watch the trailer for the second season of “Dickinson,” which will give you an idea of how well Emily is taking the idea of getting — or not getting — famous, via the video above.



*Also Read:* 'Dickinson' Gets Season 2 Premiere Date, Season 3 Renewal at Apple TV+ (Video)



The first three episodes of the ten-episode second season of “Dickinson” will premiere Friday, Jan. 8 on Apple TV+. New episodes will drop weekly on Fridays.



Along with Steinfeld, Season 2 of the comedy series about the beloved American poet will star returning ensemble cast members Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss and Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wiz Khalifa as Death. Series newcomers for the second season include Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe, Timothy Simons as Frederick Law Olmsted, Ayo Edebiri as Hattie, and Will Pullen as Nobody, as well as recurring guest stars Jones as Sam Bowles and Pico Alexander as Henry “Ship” Shipley.



“Dickinson,” which has already been renewed for Season 3, is executive produced by Smith, who serves as writer and showrunner on the comedy, Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23 Productions, Paul Lee and Josh Stern for wiip, Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content, and Steinfeld. Alena Smith also serves as writer and showrunner.



The series hails from wiip, Anonymous Content and Sugar23.



