Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score in Power Five game
Fuller successfully kicked an extra point in the first half of Vanderbilt's game against Missouri.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sarah Fuller (athlete) American football placekicker
Sarah Fuller Becomes First Woman to Score in Power 5 GameSarah Fuller went from being the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game to now becoming the first woman to score in a Power 5 game ... this after..
TMZ.com
Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score in Power Five college football gameVanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power Five college football game Saturday against Tennessee.
USATODAY.com
Fuller hoping to stick with team after becoming first woman to play in Power 5 college football game
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:50Published
Power Five conferences Group of top-level American college football conferences
Vanderbilt family
Missouri Tigers football American college football organization
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources