Stacey Abrams on Ga. Senate runoffs, turnout, and Trump's vote fraud claims

CBS News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Early voting begins in Georgia for runoff elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Stacey Abrams, founder of voting rights organization Fair Fight, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why she's confident Democrats will win both races, and her concerns with President Trump's repeated false claims of voter fraud.
