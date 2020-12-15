Global  
 

William Barr resigns as U.S. attorney general

CBS News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
President Trump announced Bill Barr's resignation after days of attacking him over alleged election fraud. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Attorney General William Barr To Leave DOJ Before Christmas

Attorney General William Barr To Leave DOJ Before Christmas 00:41

 Rather unsurprisingly, President Donald Trump announced Monday that Attorney General William Barr is to depart the Justice Department before Christmas. According to Business Insider, the AG fell out of Trump's good graces when he failed to produce quality opposition research to use before the...

Biden Earns Over 270 Electoral College Votes [Video]

Biden Earns Over 270 Electoral College Votes

REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo President-elect Joe Biden has officially earned over 270 Electoral College votes from the presidential electors voting around the country on Monday. Slates of presidential electors are meeting in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to formally cast their votes. Monday's vote brings an end to nearly six weeks of efforts by Trump and his allies to subvert and even invalidate election results that Biden won through lawsuits and court challenges.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Why Donald Trump's latest electoral college ploy is doomed to fail

 Even as US President-elect Joe Biden's victory is affirmed by the Electoral College, Republican electors supporting President Donald Trump met in a handful of..
New Zealand Herald

US Attorney General William Barr resigning, effective 'just before Christmas' President Trump says

 US Attorney General William Barr is resigning and will leave the job 'just before Christmas', President Donald Trump has announced.The resignation letter was..
New Zealand Herald

William Barr: US attorney general to leave post by Christmas

 President Trump announces the departure of William Barr, who disputed his election fraud claims.
BBC News

Trump announces Attorney General Bill Barr is leaving

 Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will take over as acting attorney general.
CBS News

Attorney General William Barr is leaving the Trump administration

 Attorney General William Barr, who has served as President Donald Trump's most effective shield and advocate for broad presidential authority, will be leaving..
USATODAY.com

106 House Republicans join lawsuit challenging election results as Congress faces hurdles on COVID relief

 More than half of House Republicans have thrown their support behind a Texas lawsuit challenging President-elect Joe Biden's projected victories in four key..
CBS News

Over 100 Republicans back legal effort to challenge election results

 Over 100 Republican lawmakers and 17 GOP state attorneys general are backing a lawsuit at the Supreme Court that seeks to overturn the election results in..
CBS News

Republican attorneys general back Trump legal fight to overturn election

 President Trump has met with Republican state attorneys general who are backing a lawsuit in the Supreme Court to invalidate presidential election votes in..
CBS News

17 GOP attorneys general join Texas election lawsuit

 Seventeen Republican attorneys general have thrown their support behind a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas seeking to delay certification of presidential..
CBS News

AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election [Video]

AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election

US Attorney General William Barr did not want the Department of Justice to reveal it was investigating Hunter Biden before the 2020 presidential election. According to Business Insider, Barr went to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings' [Video]

Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings'

Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace. According to Business Insider, Trump is itching..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
AG Barr Kept Fed Investigations Into Hunter Biden From Public During 2020 Election as Trump/GOP Called for Action [Video]

AG Barr Kept Fed Investigations Into Hunter Biden From Public During 2020 Election as Trump/GOP Called for Action

Attorney General William Barr reportedly kept investigations into Joe Biden’s son out of public view during the build-up to the 2020 election, despite calls from President Trump and Republicans to..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:08Published

U.S. Attorney General William Barr resigns

 U.S. Attorney General William Barr, one of President Donald Trump's staunchest allies, is resigning amid lingering tension with the president over the...
Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

 U.S. Attorney General William Barr, one of U.S. President Donald Trump's staunchest allies, is resigning amid lingering tension with the president over the...
Trump Reportedly Warned Georgia Attorney General Not to Rally Opposition to Texas Lawsuit Against His Own State

Trump Reportedly Warned Georgia Attorney General Not to Rally Opposition to Texas Lawsuit Against His Own State Trump reportedly warned GA Attorney General Chris Carr in late-night phone call not to rally GOP opposition to Texas Supreme Court lawsuit against his state's...
