William Barr resigns as U.S. attorney general

Biden Earns Over 270 Electoral College Votes



REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo President-elect Joe Biden has officially earned over 270 Electoral College votes from the presidential electors voting around the country on Monday. Slates of presidential electors are meeting in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to formally cast their votes. Monday's vote brings an end to nearly six weeks of efforts by Trump and his allies to subvert and even invalidate election results that Biden won through lawsuits and court challenges.

