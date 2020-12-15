William Barr resigns as U.S. attorney general
President Trump announced Bill Barr's resignation after days of attacking him over alleged election fraud. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Biden Earns Over 270 Electoral College Votes
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Why Donald Trump's latest electoral college ploy is doomed to failEven as US President-elect Joe Biden's victory is affirmed by the Electoral College, Republican electors supporting President Donald Trump met in a handful of..
New Zealand Herald
US Attorney General William Barr resigning, effective 'just before Christmas' President Trump saysUS Attorney General William Barr is resigning and will leave the job 'just before Christmas', President Donald Trump has announced.The resignation letter was..
New Zealand Herald
William Barr: US attorney general to leave post by ChristmasPresident Trump announces the departure of William Barr, who disputed his election fraud claims.
BBC News
William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General
Trump announces Attorney General Bill Barr is leavingDeputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will take over as acting attorney general.
CBS News
Attorney General William Barr is leaving the Trump administrationAttorney General William Barr, who has served as President Donald Trump's most effective shield and advocate for broad presidential authority, will be leaving..
USATODAY.com
Weijia Jiang Chinese television journalist
106 House Republicans join lawsuit challenging election results as Congress faces hurdles on COVID reliefMore than half of House Republicans have thrown their support behind a Texas lawsuit challenging President-elect Joe Biden's projected victories in four key..
CBS News
Over 100 Republicans back legal effort to challenge election resultsOver 100 Republican lawmakers and 17 GOP state attorneys general are backing a lawsuit at the Supreme Court that seeks to overturn the election results in..
CBS News
Republican attorneys general back Trump legal fight to overturn electionPresident Trump has met with Republican state attorneys general who are backing a lawsuit in the Supreme Court to invalidate presidential election votes in..
CBS News
17 GOP attorneys general join Texas election lawsuitSeventeen Republican attorneys general have thrown their support behind a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas seeking to delay certification of presidential..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources