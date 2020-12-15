Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Machine Gun Kelly on love, loss and earning his first number one album

CBS News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Multi-platinum selling rapper Machine Gun Kelly surprised the world this year with a pop punk album, "Tickets to My Downfall." He's had a pivotal year, scoring his first number one album, reconciling with his father just before his death this summer, and finding new love with Megan Fox. Machine Gun Kelly spoke with Anthony Mason at New York's Apollo Theater, where he had his first big break 11 years ago.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: GQ - Published
News video: Pete Davidson & MGK's Tattoo Artist Breaks Down His Top Celeb Tattoos

Pete Davidson & MGK's Tattoo Artist Breaks Down His Top Celeb Tattoos 15:11

 Tattoo artist Snuffy has a distinctive, surrealist style that has clients calling from all over the country. Join him as he breaks down some of his favorite tattoos he's ever done, including the work he did on Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson, Griffin Gluck, BADBOI and Hannah Sider.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Machine Gun Kelly (musician) Machine Gun Kelly (musician) American rapper, singer, and actor from Ohio

Machine Gun Kelly's Stolen Aston Martin Recovered by LAPD

 Machine Gun Kelly will soon be reunited with his stolen purple Aston Martin ... TMZ's learned cops found it almost a week after it had been reported stolen. Law..
TMZ.com
Megan Fox files for divorce [Video]

Megan Fox files for divorce

Megan Fox has called time on her marriage to Brian Austin Green, months after going public with her new man, Machine Gun Kelly.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Megan Fox unveils sweet tattoo tribute to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly [Video]

Megan Fox unveils sweet tattoo tribute to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has debuted her sweet tattoo tribute to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Apollo Theater Apollo Theater United States historic place


Tickets to My Downfall Tickets to My Downfall 2020 studio album by Machine Gun Kelly


Anthony Mason (basketball) American basketball player

Anthony Mason explores New York City holiday festivities in the time of COVID-19

 In a year unlike any other, Anthony Mason walks around his native New York City to take stock of the pandemic's impact on this city's iconic holiday season...
CBS News

Artist Derek Fordjour on his multi-layered, multi-textured approach to his work

 The work of artist Derek Fordjour is multi-layered and multi-textured -- and that applies to both his creations and their content. On canvasses piled thick with..
CBS News

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

NYC outdoor dining rules get tough on outdoor structures

 Outdoor dining facilities in New York City must have at least two sides open for airflow, new guidelines state.
CBS News
NYPD used excessive force during protests -report [Video]

NYPD used excessive force during protests -report

The New York Police Department used 'excessive enforcement' during the wave of protests across the city this summer against police brutality and racism, according to a report published Friday by New York City's Department of Investigation. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

AP Top Stories December 18 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, Dec. 18th: Pence gets COVID vaccination; Pressure builds on Congress to pass COVID relief bill, Trump administration under..
USATODAY.com

Nor'easter time-lapse shows snow nearly engulfs everything outside

 The recent Nor'easter swept through northeastern states, dumping piles of snow in parts of New York.
USATODAY.com

Megan Fox Megan Fox American actress and model

Brian Austin Green requests joint custody of kids with Megan Fox in divorce filing [Video]

Brian Austin Green requests joint custody of kids with Megan Fox in divorce filing

Brian Austin Green is requesting joint custody of the three sons that he shares with his estranged wife Megan Fox, in their ongoing divorce proceedings.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ringo Starr to Release 5-Song Quarantine Album 'Zoom In' [Video]

Ringo Starr to Release 5-Song Quarantine Album 'Zoom In'

Ringo Starr to Release 5-Song Quarantine Album 'Zoom In' . The former Beatles drummer recorded the album amid the COVID-19 pandemic between April and October. Starr turned his guest house into a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published
Americans are not as prepared as they claim for pet ownership [Video]

Americans are not as prepared as they claim for pet ownership

It takes three months and 23 days to finally get the hang of things with a new pet, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 American dog and cat owners revealed it takes the average respondent..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Baby tries carbonated water for the first time with hilarious results [Video]

Baby tries carbonated water for the first time with hilarious results

Harvey was around seventeen months old when he first tried carbonated water. Now carbonated water is nothing more than regular water, that has carbon dioxide infused into it. The process is this,..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:51Published