Machine Gun Kelly on love, loss and earning his first number one album

Multi-platinum selling rapper Machine Gun Kelly surprised the world this year with a pop punk album, "Tickets to My Downfall." He's had a pivotal year, scoring his first number one album, reconciling with his father just before his death this summer, and finding new love with Megan Fox . Machine Gun Kelly spoke with Anthony Mason at New York 's Apollo Theater, where he had his first big break 11 years ago.