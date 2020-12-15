Machine Gun Kelly on love, loss and earning his first number one album
Multi-platinum selling rapper Machine Gun Kelly surprised the world this year with a pop punk album, "Tickets to My Downfall." He's had a pivotal year, scoring his first number one album, reconciling with his father just before his death this summer, and finding new love with Megan Fox. Machine Gun Kelly spoke with Anthony Mason at New York's Apollo Theater, where he had his first big break 11 years ago.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Machine Gun Kelly (musician) American rapper, singer, and actor from Ohio
Machine Gun Kelly's Stolen Aston Martin Recovered by LAPDMachine Gun Kelly will soon be reunited with his stolen purple Aston Martin ... TMZ's learned cops found it almost a week after it had been reported stolen. Law..
TMZ.com
Megan Fox files for divorce
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Megan Fox unveils sweet tattoo tribute to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Apollo Theater United States historic place
Tickets to My Downfall 2020 studio album by Machine Gun Kelly
Anthony Mason (basketball) American basketball player
Anthony Mason explores New York City holiday festivities in the time of COVID-19In a year unlike any other, Anthony Mason walks around his native New York City to take stock of the pandemic's impact on this city's iconic holiday season...
CBS News
Artist Derek Fordjour on his multi-layered, multi-textured approach to his workThe work of artist Derek Fordjour is multi-layered and multi-textured -- and that applies to both his creations and their content. On canvasses piled thick with..
CBS News
New York City Most populous city in the United States
NYC outdoor dining rules get tough on outdoor structuresOutdoor dining facilities in New York City must have at least two sides open for airflow, new guidelines state.
CBS News
NYPD used excessive force during protests -report
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49Published
AP Top Stories December 18 PHere are the top stories for Friday, Dec. 18th: Pence gets COVID vaccination; Pressure builds on Congress to pass COVID relief bill, Trump administration under..
USATODAY.com
Nor'easter time-lapse shows snow nearly engulfs everything outsideThe recent Nor'easter swept through northeastern states, dumping piles of snow in parts of New York.
USATODAY.com
Megan Fox American actress and model
Brian Austin Green requests joint custody of kids with Megan Fox in divorce filing
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources