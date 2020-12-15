Rachael Leigh Cook Joins ‘She’s All That’ Remake Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Rachael Leigh Cook has joined Miramax’s “He’s All That,” a gender-swapped remake of the beloved ’90s classic “She’s All That.” Cook played lovable art geek Laney Boggs opposite Freddie Prinze Jr. in the 1999 original film.



“He’s All That” stars TikTok star Addison Rae in her acting debut as Padgett Sawyer, in a role inspired by Prinze Jr.’s Zack Siler. Cook will play Padgett Sawyer’s, (Addison Rae) wise and caring mother.



“I’m thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces,” Cook said in a statement to TheWrap. “This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy.”



*Also Read:* TikTok Star Addison Rae Joins 'She's All That' Remake



In “He’s All That,” Padgett accepts a challenge to turn the school’s least popular boy, played by “Cobra Kai’s” Tanner Buchanan, into prom king, attempting to avenge herself following a humiliating fallout with her boyfriend. The remake also stars Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob and Myra Molloy.



Mark Waters (“Mean Girls,” “Freaky Friday”) is directing and R. Lee Fleming, who wrote the screenplay for the original film, is writing the fresh spin from Padgett’s perspective. Original “She’s All That” producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay will return as producers.



“He’s All That” was first announced in 2015, when Kenny Leon was attached to direct.



*Also Read:* 'Mortal Kombat' Reboot Shifted 3 Months to April 2021



The original supporting cast of “She’s All That” included Paul Walker, Kevin Pollak, Matthew Lillard, Anna Paquin, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Usher Raymond, Lil’ Kim, Gabrielle Union, Dule Hill, Kieran Culkin, Elden Henson, Clea DuVall, Tim Matheson and Alexis Arquette.



Rachael Leigh Cook was most recently seen in “Love, Guaranteed,” which climbed to Netflix‘s No. 1 film spot during the month of September and also starred Damon Wayans Jr.



Cook is represented by Dan Spilo at Industry Entertainment.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'The Office' Seasons 3-9 Will Be Paywalled When Show Moves From Netflix to Peacock



Netflix Adds 7 Shows to UK Production Slate With Sam Mendes and Andy Serkis Among Attached Talent



Ana de Armas Joins Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in 'The Gray Man' at Netflix Rachael Leigh Cook has joined Miramax’s “He’s All That,” a gender-swapped remake of the beloved ’90s classic “She’s All That.” Cook played lovable art geek Laney Boggs opposite Freddie Prinze Jr. in the 1999 original film.“He’s All That” stars TikTok star Addison Rae in her acting debut as Padgett Sawyer, in a role inspired by Prinze Jr.’s Zack Siler. Cook will play Padgett Sawyer’s, (Addison Rae) wise and caring mother.“I’m thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces,” Cook said in a statement to TheWrap. “This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy.”*Also Read:* TikTok Star Addison Rae Joins 'She's All That' RemakeIn “He’s All That,” Padgett accepts a challenge to turn the school’s least popular boy, played by “Cobra Kai’s” Tanner Buchanan, into prom king, attempting to avenge herself following a humiliating fallout with her boyfriend. The remake also stars Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob and Myra Molloy.Mark Waters (“Mean Girls,” “Freaky Friday”) is directing and R. Lee Fleming, who wrote the screenplay for the original film, is writing the fresh spin from Padgett’s perspective. Original “She’s All That” producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay will return as producers.“He’s All That” was first announced in 2015, when Kenny Leon was attached to direct.*Also Read:* 'Mortal Kombat' Reboot Shifted 3 Months to April 2021The original supporting cast of “She’s All That” included Paul Walker, Kevin Pollak, Matthew Lillard, Anna Paquin, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Usher Raymond, Lil’ Kim, Gabrielle Union, Dule Hill, Kieran Culkin, Elden Henson, Clea DuVall, Tim Matheson and Alexis Arquette.Rachael Leigh Cook was most recently seen in “Love, Guaranteed,” which climbed to Netflix‘s No. 1 film spot during the month of September and also starred Damon Wayans Jr.Cook is represented by Dan Spilo at Industry Entertainment.*Related stories from TheWrap:*'The Office' Seasons 3-9 Will Be Paywalled When Show Moves From Netflix to PeacockNetflix Adds 7 Shows to UK Production Slate With Sam Mendes and Andy Serkis Among Attached TalentAna de Armas Joins Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in 'The Gray Man' at Netflix 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cross Country Christmas Movie - Rachael Leigh Cook, Greyston Holt



Cross Country Christmas Movie trailer (2020) HD - Hallmark Channel - Watch a preview for "Cross Country Christmas" starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:36 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Involved With 'She's All That' Remake Having starred in the original 1999 movie opposite Freddie Prinze Jr., the 'Love, Guaranteed' actress will be joining '*He's All That*' as the mother of Addison...

AceShowbiz 20 hours ago





