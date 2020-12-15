Fox News International Adds 3 Countries, Expands to 30 Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )





Fox News Media announced the new additions for the streaming service on Tuesday. Fox News International is one of eight offerings from Fox News Media, including Fox News Channel, Fox Nation, Fox Business Network, Fox News Books, Fox News Digital, Fox News Audio and Fox Weather.



“We are thrilled to see the attention in the platform since our initial launch, which has exceeded our internal projections,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott told TheWrap. “The news cycle in the United States is driving a great amount of interest around the world, and we look forward to continuing the roll-out of Fox News International to additional countries in the coming months.”



Fox News' Geraldo Rivera Demands End to Election Conspiracies: 'Stop This!



The rollout of the service exceeded internal projections: The company’s original goal was to make Fox News International available in 20 countries by the end of 2020. After launching in Mexico in August, Fox News International expanded to 26 other countries: The United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Costa Rica, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia and Iceland.



November was the service’s highest-performing month since the August launch, according to the company, setting a total-download record in the week around the United States election. According to Sensor Tower, Fox News International was among the top news apps on the Apple app store across Europe and in Mexico during the week of Nov. 2.



The service, which streams Fox News and Fox Business Network as well as 20 on-demand programs, is available via iOS, Android, AppleTV and AndroidTV in all 30 countries, as well as Amazon Fire TV.



The announcement comes just days after Fox News Media revealed it will launch Fox Weather, a new ad-supported streaming service covering and forecasting the weather, next year.



