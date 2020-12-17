Biden announces Buttigieg as transportation secretary nominee
President-elect Joe Biden has picked Pete Buttigieg for his transportation secretary, tasking Mr. Biden's administration with helping get the country back on its feet. Ed O'Keefe reports.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Biden’s Inaugural Will Be Mostly Virtual, but Money From Donors Will Be RealThe president-elect’s allies have begun an ambitious fund-raising campaign for the celebration of his swearing-in. Big donors will get “virtual signed..
NYTimes.com
Mike Pence to receive COVID-19 vaccine Friday; Joe Biden will get vaccinated as soon as next weekVice President Mike Pence will get the COVID-19 vaccine publicly Friday, while President-elect Joe Biden will get vaccinated as soon as next week.
USATODAY.com
Buttigieg Recalls Discrimination Against Gay People, as Biden Celebrates Cabinet’s DiversityPete Buttigieg would be the first openly gay cabinet secretary, one of the firsts that President-elect Joe Biden cited in introducing him as his transportation..
NYTimes.com
Biden’s Twin Climate Chiefs, McCarthy and Kerry, Face a Monumental TaskThe president-elect’s choices so far firm up his strategy to try to reclaim global climate leadership for the United States, despite many obstacles.
NYTimes.com
Pete Buttigieg Nominee for U.S. Secretary of Transportation and former 2020 presidential candidate
In stirring speech, Pete Buttigieg makes history again for LGBTQ Americans as first gay cabinet nomineeLGBTQ organizations and advocates across the country lauded Joe Biden's nomination of Pete Buttigieg as national transportation secretary.
USATODAY.com
Pete Buttigieg could make history again for LGBTQ Americans as first gay cabinet memberLGBTQ organizations and advocates across the country lauded Joe Biden's nomination of Pete Buttigieg as national transportation secretary.
USATODAY.com
Biden picks Buttigieg as transportation chief
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:35Published
Ed O'Keefe (journalist)
President-elect Biden stumps for Georgia Democrats as early voting starts in Senate runoff electionsPresident-elect Biden campaigned for Georgia's two Democratic Senate candidates to help the party win back the majority. This as he names former rival, Pete..
CBS News
Biden campaigns in Georgia ahead of critical Senate runoffsPresident-elect Joe Biden attacks Republicans as Democrats seek control of the Senate via the Georgia runoffs. Ed O'Keefe reports.
CBS News
Biden addresses the nation: "The will of the people prevailed"President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday night, after the Electoral College affirmed his victory in November's election. CBSN political reporter..
CBS News
Electoral College formalizes President-elect Joe Biden's winThe Electoral College formalized President-elect Joe Biden's victory the same day early voting got underway for the important Senate runoffs in Georgia. CBS..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources