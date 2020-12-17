Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden announces Buttigieg as transportation secretary nominee

CBS News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden has picked Pete Buttigieg for his transportation secretary, tasking Mr. Biden's administration with helping get the country back on its feet. Ed O'Keefe reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Joe Biden To Nominate Pete Buttigieg As Transportation Secretary

Joe Biden To Nominate Pete Buttigieg As Transportation Secretary 00:39

 President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary. Buttigieg is 38 years old and Biden's former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination. Buttigieg is also the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, according to HuffPost. Buttigieg would be the first LGBTQ...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden’s Inaugural Will Be Mostly Virtual, but Money From Donors Will Be Real

 The president-elect’s allies have begun an ambitious fund-raising campaign for the celebration of his swearing-in. Big donors will get “virtual signed..
NYTimes.com

Mike Pence to receive COVID-19 vaccine Friday; Joe Biden will get vaccinated as soon as next week

 Vice President Mike Pence will get the COVID-19 vaccine publicly Friday, while President-elect Joe Biden will get vaccinated as soon as next week.
USATODAY.com

Buttigieg Recalls Discrimination Against Gay People, as Biden Celebrates Cabinet’s Diversity

 Pete Buttigieg would be the first openly gay cabinet secretary, one of the firsts that President-elect Joe Biden cited in introducing him as his transportation..
NYTimes.com

Biden’s Twin Climate Chiefs, McCarthy and Kerry, Face a Monumental Task

 The president-elect’s choices so far firm up his strategy to try to reclaim global climate leadership for the United States, despite many obstacles.
NYTimes.com

Pete Buttigieg Pete Buttigieg Nominee for U.S. Secretary of Transportation and former 2020 presidential candidate

In stirring speech, Pete Buttigieg makes history again for LGBTQ Americans as first gay cabinet nominee

 LGBTQ organizations and advocates across the country lauded Joe Biden's nomination of Pete Buttigieg as national transportation secretary.
USATODAY.com

Pete Buttigieg could make history again for LGBTQ Americans as first gay cabinet member

 LGBTQ organizations and advocates across the country lauded Joe Biden's nomination of Pete Buttigieg as national transportation secretary.
 
USATODAY.com
Biden picks Buttigieg as transportation chief [Video]

Biden picks Buttigieg as transportation chief

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his former rival Pete Buttigieg as his pick for U.S. secretary of transportation and if confirmed by the Senate, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay Cabinet secretary. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:35Published

Ed O'Keefe (journalist) Ed O'Keefe (journalist)

President-elect Biden stumps for Georgia Democrats as early voting starts in Senate runoff elections

 President-elect Biden campaigned for Georgia's two Democratic Senate candidates to help the party win back the majority. This as he names former rival, Pete..
CBS News

Biden campaigns in Georgia ahead of critical Senate runoffs

 President-elect Joe Biden attacks Republicans as Democrats seek control of the Senate via the Georgia runoffs. Ed O'Keefe reports.
CBS News

Biden addresses the nation: "The will of the people prevailed"

 President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday night, after the Electoral College affirmed his victory in November's election. CBSN political reporter..
CBS News

Electoral College formalizes President-elect Joe Biden's win

 The Electoral College formalized President-elect Joe Biden's victory the same day early voting got underway for the important Senate runoffs in Georgia. CBS..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

President-Elect Joe Biden Nominates Another Historic Cabinet Pick [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden Nominates Another Historic Cabinet Pick

CBS4's Michael George reports Biden has nominated Pete Buttigieg for transportation secretary.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:59Published
Biden Introduces Pete Buttigieg: Transportation Secretary [Video]

Biden Introduces Pete Buttigieg: Transportation Secretary

(CNN) President-elect Joe Biden will introduce former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for transportation secretary at an event in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday. Buttigieg's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Biden chooses Sec. of Transportation [Video]

Biden chooses Sec. of Transportation

Biden tapping former Presidential rival Pete Buttigieg to be his Secretary of Transportation.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:15Published

Related news from verified sources

President-elect Biden Campaigns For Georgia Democrats

President-elect Biden Campaigns For Georgia Democrats Watch VideoPresident-elect Joe Biden was in Georgia yesterday looking to drum up support for Democratic senators ahead of next month's runoff election. Biden...
Newsy Also reported by •Upworthy

Biden's challenge: Creating a COVID-19-free White House

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Three blocks from the White House, office space for more than 500 Biden transition staffers sits mostly idle. The government is shipping out...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

'Democracy prevailed, time to turn the page'

 It is time to "unite, heal and turn the page" on the US poll, President-elect Joe Biden told Americans, hours after the Electoral College affirmed his victory...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CBS News