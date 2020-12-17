Biden announces Buttigieg as transportation secretary nominee

Video Credit: Wochit - Published 17 hours ago Joe Biden To Nominate Pete Buttigieg As Transportation Secretary 00:39 President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary. Buttigieg is 38 years old and Biden's former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination. Buttigieg is also the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, according to HuffPost. Buttigieg would be the first LGBTQ...