Tom Cruise’s On-Set COVID Meltdown Wins Surprise Praise: ‘THIS. IS. GODDAMN. BEAUTIFUL.’

We’re used to Tom Cruise yelling at us from a movie screen, but we’re not exactly used to hearing him yell at people on a film set. And that’s exactly what we heard yesterday, when an audio from the set of “Mission Impossible 7” surfaced that included Cruise screaming at the London-based film crew for breaking COVID-19 protocols. In his tirade, Cruise (who also serves a producer on the film) reminds them that what they’re doing on set is a model that Hollywood is looking up to — and that they better not screw things up.



“They are back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us, because they believe in us and what we’re doing. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf–ers,” he yells in the recording. “I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever! And if you don’t do it, you’re fired, and I see you do it again, you’re f–ing gone.”



Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for Cruise’s tantrum to go viral. But even if it’s not a great look to have one of the most well-known actors screaming at people who are making his movie, it’s hard to criticize Cruise for his outburst when he has a valid point. And a lot of Hollywood stands with him.



“If you’ve shot during the pandemic, you know the Herculean effort it is to keep a project going within Covid protocols,” director Ava DuVerney tweeted. “Then some dude doesn’t wanna wear his shield? Nah. Been there. Felt the rage. Also: If I did that on set, I’d be directing icing videos for the local bakery.”



“Tom Cruise was easy on them,” tweeted actor Roger Clark. “The industry is crippled. Anyone lucky enough to be working right now who can’t follow safety guidelines is spitting in the face of ALL the colleagues who have been unemployed since March, had to sell their homes, move back in with their parents etc.”



See more reactions below.







Tom Cruise ain't wrong. Now he just needs to come back to America and yell at every single anti-masker. https://t.co/TLQSnbXZ0R



— Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) December 16, 2020











Gotta say, having read the Tom Cruise story, I appreciate he was so demanding knowing if the virus spread a lot of people would be out of work and people's incomes were dependent on them doing what was necessary to keep production rolling.



— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 16, 2020











that Tom Cruise rant is the best writing Aaron Sorkin has done in a while



— 32 across (@aoscott) December 16, 2020











I get that Tom Cruise "cuss everybody out" approach but it'll never hit as hard as quietly replacing folks mid-day. I was on a shoot & they pulled an "Aunt Viv". We came back from lunch & it was new dude holding the boom mic. producers smiling like he'd been there the whole time



— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 16, 2020











I'm not mad at #TomCruise or the #tomcruiserant. That's all. Take this s–t seriously. The air can kill you. #COVID19



— @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) December 16, 2020











THIS. IS. GODDAMN. BEAUTIFUL.



I wish MORE people in charge would react like this to people who violate protocols or not wearing masks. If only more people saw the bigger picture that Tom is highlighting here.



Good on @TomCruise . Thanks for setting an example on this, sir! https://t.co/YH9ICI2CCT



— John Rocha (@TheRochaSays) December 16, 2020











I loved Tom Cruise since I first saw RISKY BUSINESS opening night in 1983. Listening to this…I love him even more now. https://t.co/uYJxWl88mz



— Robert Meyer Burnett (@BurnettRM) December 16, 2020











So much to unpack here, but I am particularly fascinated by the shock, horror, and disgust in the way he yells the word "Producers!" https://t.co/VqrGqEBuEZ



— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 16, 2020











Here is audio of Tom Cruise on the set of Mission Impossible 7 going off on the crew for breaking covid safety protocols and it's pretty fantastic. If the president had taken this pandemic half as seriously as Crusie, many more people would still be alive. pic.twitter.com/WvsU14Y9pH



— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 16, 2020











(Psst, Tom Cruise is right and the angry/disappointed dad energy in that leaked audio is on point)



— Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) December 16, 2020











I love the Tom Cruise audio. Not because I think that's the right way to talk to people. It's just nice to finally hear an unhinged white person who's PRO-mask.



— Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) December 16, 2020











Took me a beat to gather my thoughts and here is where I landed: I respect the message of Tom Cruise's rant and I want to STAN it – HOWEVER this also was an incredibly abusive display for a work environment. There are different ways to have that conversation.



— Katy Stoll (@katystoll) December 16, 2020











I am surprised people are praising Tom Cruise for his screaming rant at his crew



While his message may be good (follow Covid protocols), screaming at people, especially when you are rich movie star and they are regular workers is a bad look in my view



— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 16, 2020













Paramount had no comment and a rep for Cruise and Skydance did not immediately respond for a request for comment.



