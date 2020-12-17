Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eye Opener: Season's first major snow storm batters East Coast

CBS News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The first major storm of the season is causing chaos up and down the East Coast, bringing rain, high winds, snow and sleet. Also, President-elect Joe Biden is set to receive a coronavirus vaccine early next week in a public setting. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Dozens Of Accidents Reported After First Major Winter Storm Of The Season Creates Icy Roads

Dozens Of Accidents Reported After First Major Winter Storm Of The Season Creates Icy Roads 08:50

 Dozens Of Accidents Reported After First Major Winter Storm Of The Season Creates Icy Roads

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Un général Noir pressenti pour le Pentagone, une première historique

 Le choix par Biden du général Lloyd J. Austin III comme Secrétaire à la Défense ne saurait minimiser les obstacles que rencontrent encore les personnes de..
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus constrains Biden inauguration plans

 Public health guidance to avoid big parties in the age of the coronavirus pandemic is about to collide with what is typically one of America's biggest..
USATODAY.com
Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine next week [Video]

Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine next week

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will get the coronavirus vaccine as early as next week, transition officials said on Wednesday, as U.S. authorities try to build public confidence around the procedure seen as vital to end the pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

Biden’s Inaugural Will Be Mostly Virtual, but Money From Donors Will Be Real

 The president-elect’s allies have begun an ambitious fund-raising campaign for the celebration of his swearing-in. Big donors will get “virtual signed..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Winter storm wallops U.S. East Coast [Video]

Winter storm wallops U.S. East Coast

A winter storm marched up the U.S. East Coast on Wednesday, delivering a disruptive blow to transportation systems and a welcome day off for some school kids, but not for many who have been learning..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published
A winter wonderland in Times Square [Video]

A winter wonderland in Times Square

As a winter storm marched up the U.S. East Coast on Wednesday (December 16) it was a festive spirit in New York's Times Square with both Santa and the Statue of Liberty on the street.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:28Published
The Largest Snowfall In Years is Expected To Hit The Northeast Tonight [Video]

The Largest Snowfall In Years is Expected To Hit The Northeast Tonight

A powerful winter storm that is currently drenching the Southeast will bring snow to the Mid-Atlantic states. The storm will drop its first snow Wednesday morning from West Virginia to New York. New..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Master Biden Speaks – OpEd

Master Biden Speaks – OpEd The civil rights groups’ rather basic requests for voting rights protections and the need for federal intervention to address police brutality were minimized...
Eurasia Review

Biden And US Policy Towards South Caucasus – Analysis

 Considering Joe Biden’s political background and his recent statements, the US’ foreign policy will likely be based on pursuit of global leadership, defense...
Eurasia Review

No Way, José! Associated Press Corrects Story About ‘Jose’ Biden

No Way, José! Associated Press Corrects Story About ‘Jose’ Biden The Associated Press issued a correction Wednesday for a Tuesday story that referred to the president-elect as “Jose” Biden. As a result, the correction...
The Wrap