East Coast Braces For First Major Winter Storm Of The Season

Newsy Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
East Coast Braces For First Major Winter Storm Of The SeasonWatch VideoGrab the coats, the shovels and the hand warmers. A strong winter storm is heading for the east coast. More than 45 million people are under a winter storm watch there.

The season's first big snowstorm is expected to hit the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast tomorrow and last through Thursday. Places like Boston and New...
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Major winter storm hits US east coast

Major winter storm hits US east coast 01:38

 A winter storm has struck the US east coast, causing disruption to transportation systems, amid predictions of 2ft (60cm) of snow.

Winter Storm Slams US Northeast [Video]

Winter Storm Slams US Northeast

The powerful winter storm system that hit the northeast delivered heavy snow to the area. People in and around New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston woke to between 6 to 12 inches of snow. New York's..

Parts of the Northeast blanketed by over a foot of snow [Video]

Parts of the Northeast blanketed by over a foot of snow

The East Coast is getting rocked by a storm that has dumped more snow on Central Park in 24 hours than all of last winter season. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Northeast is blanketed in deep snow as massive 'Winter Storm Gail' creeps across the region [Video]

Northeast is blanketed in deep snow as massive 'Winter Storm Gail' creeps across the region

Several states in the U.S Northeast are under deep snow as 'Winter Storm Gail' moves into the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast region with heavy snow on Wednesday (December 16).

Deadly winter storm brings nearly 4 feet of snow to some areas of the Northeast. And there's more to come.

 Snow totals neared 4 feet Thursday in some areas as the season's first major winter storm slowly moved off the East Coast.  
USATODAY.com

East Coast Prepares for Season’s First Winter Storm

 A major winter storm is forecast to sweep through parts of the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast starting today. Here’s the latest.
NYTimes.com

On The Ground In Pennsylvania As It Braces For Major Snowstorm

On The Ground In Pennsylvania As It Braces For Major Snowstorm Watch VideoA reporter's diary: 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15: The roads were full of cars and so were the parking lots as Lehigh County, Pennsylvania — about...
Newsy