President-elect Joe Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine next week

CBS News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine next weekPresident-elect Joe Biden could receive the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week. This comes as Vice President Mike Pence and his wife prepare to get vaccinated Friday in a public event. CBS News political contributor Sean Sullivan joined CBSN with more.
News video: Pending FDA approval, Tennessee could get Moderna vaccine next week; what you need to know

Pending FDA approval, Tennessee could get Moderna vaccine next week; what you need to know 01:48

 Tennessee could get its first batch of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week.

