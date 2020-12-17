President-elect Joe Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine next week
President-elect Joe Biden could receive the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week. This comes as Vice President Mike Pence and his wife prepare to get vaccinated Friday in a public event. CBS News political contributor Sean Sullivan joined CBSN with more.
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Does COVID deal signal a kinder, gentler McConnell who can work with Biden? Many Democrats are skepticalMitch McConnell made no commitments on a new round of COVID relief in 2021 but he said he'd work with Joe Biden on it if he thinks it's necessary.
USATODAY.com
Why 'Pivot Counties' That Stuck With Trump May Be a Warning for DemocratsMore than 200 counties flipped from Barack Obama to Donald J. Trump in 2016. Joe Biden won only 25 of them back.
NYTimes.com
Congress passes huge COVID-19 relief bill
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:00Published
US election: Donald Trump allies plot futile effort to block Joe BidenUS President Donald Trump hosted several Republican lawmakers at the White House on Monday (US time) to discuss an ultimately futile effort to block the US..
New Zealand Herald
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Mike Pence Announces That Members of US Space Force Will Be Called 'Guardians'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
The Newest Guardians of the Galaxy Are Run by the U.S. MilitaryOn the first-anniversary celebration of the newest branch of the U.S. armed forces, Vice President Mike Pence announced that Space Force members would be called..
NYTimes.com
Pence reveals Space Force troops will be called "guardians"In response, James Gunn, the director of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, tweeted, "Can we sue this dork?"
CBS News
Members of the US Space Force will now be called ‘Guardians’Image: United States Space Force
Members of the United States Space Force will officially be called “Guardians”, according to an announcement Vice..
The Verge
