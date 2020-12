Crafty Wonderland brings artists together amid the pandemic

Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

In 2006 Cathy Zwicker and Torie Nguyen decided to launch a handmade craft market at a basement concert venue in Portland Oregon . Since then, they've established their own retail stores and have had to move their events to the Oregon Convention Center. Their holiday craft markets usually draw 20,000 people over the course of a weeked, but this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, Zwicker and Nguyen decided to go virtual.