Crafty Wonderland brings artists together amid the pandemic
In 2006 Cathy Zwicker and Torie Nguyen decided to launch a handmade craft market at a basement concert venue in Portland, Oregon. Since then, they've established their own retail stores and have had to move their events to the Oregon Convention Center. Their holiday craft markets usually draw 20,000 people over the course of a weeked, but this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, Zwicker and Nguyen decided to go virtual.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Oregon State of the United States of America
Oregon protesters arrested at state capitol disrupting lawmakers' coronavirus meetingsLockdown protesters tried to break into the Oregon State Capitol during a COVID-19 relief special session. Four were reportedly arrested.
USATODAY.com
Apple just temporarily closed all 53 stores in California and over a dozen in London9to5Mac’s Michael Steeber noticed a interesting coincidence today: the company has temporarily closed every single retail store in California, many more across..
The Verge
Fill-in Oregon beats No. 13 USC to win Pac-12 championship for second straight yearOregon, which was only in the title game because of COVID-19 issues at Washington, captured the Pac-12 championship for the second year in a row.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus updates: Moderna vaccine awaits FDA authorization; Oregon extends state of emergency until March 2021; 310K US deathsOregon extends state of emergency to March 2021. Supreme Court denies religious challenge to Kentucky restrictions. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Portland, Oregon The largest and most populous city in Oregon, US
Oregon Convention Center
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources