Kimmel Jokes Putin ‘Friend-Zoned’ Trump By Saying There’s ‘No Need’ for POTUS to Seek Asylum in Russia (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel is counting down the days until President Donald Trump exits the White House and President-elect Joe Biden moves his camp in. And while he crosses off the boxes on his calendar, he’s wondering where the current POTUS will go once he finally has to vacated 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue — and poking fun at the fact Vladimir Putin doesn’t seem to welcome the idea of Trump moving to Russia.



“Only 34 more days to go. We are now on what feels like 200 days of #SquatterGate,” Kimmel said during his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ monologue Thursday. “Trump has been floating the idea that he will refuse to leave office, as if that is even an option. As if this is like a bad roommate situation. The big question is not whether he will stay in the White House — he won’t — it’s where will he go next? He’s the target of multiple investigations to the point where Vladimir Putin is being asked if Trump will pull an Edward Snowden and flee to mother Russia.”



Kimmel then cut to footage of a press conference where Putin rejected the idea that Trump might “need” to come to Russia after his loss to Biden: “I don’t think that there is any need for Mr. Trump to come seek asylum with Russia because he has support of 50% of American population. He has a huge base of support. And he’s not going to exit America’s political life.”



*Also Read:* Jimmy Kimmel: Donald Trump Has the Country 'On the Brink of a Civil War' (Video)



“In other words, you ain’t got to go home, but you can’t stay here,” Kimmel said, adding: “I’m not familiar with the lingo, but I think Trump just got friend-zoned.”



Watch Kimmel’s full monologue via the video above. Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” was the final one of 2020. The ABC late-night show will be back with new episodes in the new year.



