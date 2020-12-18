This Famous Jedi Showed Up in ‘The Mandalorian’ and Fans Have Lost Their Minds Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

(This article contains major spoilers for “The Mandalorian” Season 2 finale)



No one can say “The Mandalorian” didn’t go out with a bang for its Season 2 finale. In addition to a cryptic post-credits scene that seemed to set up an intriguing spin-off series, the episode included a long-awaited cameo from none other than Luke Skywalker himself. And to say social media went bonkers would be a bit of an understatement.



I mean, look — Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) is obviously very closely tied to the Jedi, and we all knew there was a very famous Jedi living during the time period of “The Mandalorian.” Still, it’s one thing to bring minor “Star Wars” film characters like Boba Fett and Ashoka Tano into the series, and an entirely different beast to incorporate any of the franchise’s “Big Three”: Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo.



But that’s exactly what “The Mandalorian” did (via some very weird CGI), and it left fans super emotional in the early hours of Friday.



“Luke Skywalker and Grogu. Some of the best Star Wars content ever. Thank you Favreau and Filoni,” one fan tweeted, praising series creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni.



The high-stakes finale saw Mando, Bo-Katan, Cara Dune, Fennec Shand and Koska Reeves making their way to Moff Gideon’s ship to save Grogu. But Grogu ended up being saved by Luke Skywalker and R2-D2, who came to answer The Child’s Force-related call. Yes, this meant Grogu was taken away from Mando so he could be properly trained — and the separation of Best Space Dad and his alien toddler felt like the worst break-up of the year.



I don’t think anyone expected we’d get to see the real intertwining of the “Star Wars” universe in this way. But it does feel serendipitous that Luke showed up the way he did, given that five years ago yesterday, “The Force Awakens” ended with a similar gasp-worthy reveal as Luke finally met Rey. And the potential of having more Luke Skywalker in the future? That’s something very exciting.



Read more stunned reactions to Luke’s “Mandalorian” appearance below.







I'm literally on the verge of having a heart attack now that we have Luke Skywalker in the Mandalorian, Boba Fett rules Jabbas Palace, and the fact that Din is actually the newest Mandalore pic.twitter.com/8BZ11CTaZc



— Ale (@arehondoro) December 18, 2020











IM ALREADY DYING FROM LUKE'S REVEAL!! GASPING AWAY AND THEN FUCKEN R2D2 POPPED OUT OF NO WHERE AND I ALMOST CHOKED MYSELF TO DEATH!!!!!!!! #TheMandalorian #LukeSkywalker pic.twitter.com/XsESuIoEFM



— The Cookworm (@TCookworm) December 18, 2020











// mando spoilers //



this is all i’ve ever needed to be happy #TheMandalorian #LukeSkywalker pic.twitter.com/l8M7omjpig



— artemis ★ mando spoilers (@chippedblknails) December 18, 2020











@starwars @themandalorian I was literally shaking at the reveal of #LukeSkywalker. And now I am crying with joy that you got @HamillHimself played him. pic.twitter.com/uDMCjOJ6s4



— Brian G (@Seouless1) December 18, 2020











The entire Star Wars community seeing Luke Skywalker on



— Jorge Tovar (@24Orangemamba) December 18, 2020











The Luke Skywalker, R2D2, and Baby Yoda interaction singlehandedly saving 2020 like #TheMandalorian #chapter16 pic.twitter.com/JQ1LCg6Hh6



— Emily Muscaro (@EMuscaro) December 18, 2020











Moff Gideon when Luke Skywalker showed up:#mandalorian pic.twitter.com/m3mbuBW2ca



— Jorge Tovar (@24Orangemamba) December 18, 2020











THE MANDALORIAN / MANDO SPOILERS



CRYING MY EYES OUT LUKE SKYWALKER I LOVE U MORE THAN ANYTHING pic.twitter.com/PF3Qf8lUtE



— michelle (@emmafrosts) December 18, 2020











Ahsoka Tano: *appears on The Mandalorian, meets Grogu*



us: can this get any better?



Luke Skywalker: hold my gucci boots #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/u0sLsTxuum



— wan – mando spoilers (@tenetneil) December 18, 2020











LUKE SKYWALKER IS BACK! #Mandalorian #LukeSkywalker pic.twitter.com/EoV7UZdOk7



— Jared Cruz-Aedo (@jaredcruzaedo) December 18, 2020











cw // mando spoilers , mandalorian spoilers #TheMandalorian #LukeSkywalker

•

•

•

LUKE SKYWALKER SUPREMACY pic.twitter.com/lsg1ikX0Vi



— autumn *looking for ezra bridger* (@ezrabriidger) December 18, 2020







