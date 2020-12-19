Global  
 

AP looks back at 2020's uplifting celebrity stories

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
From Dolly Parton's donation to help fund vaccine research to the contributions of Sean Penn's Community Organized Relief Effort, here are some of the top uplifting celebrity stories of 2020. (Dec. 18)
 
