AP looks back at 2020's uplifting celebrity stories

Dolly Parton's Extremely Sensible Reason For Looking Fabulous 24/7



American music icon Dolly Parton looks her best no matter what, and for a very good reason. CNN reports that the living legend shared in the latest issue of Marie Claire magazine that she never wants to be caught short if disaster strikes. I have to always stay ready -- street-ready, I always say. I have to be ambulance-ready at all times, if I get sick or something.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published now