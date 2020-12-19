Global  
 

Pompeo: Russia 'Pretty Clearly' Behind Massive SolarWinds Cyberattack

NPR Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
In remarks to The Mark Levin Show, the secretary of state became the highest-ranking Trump administration official to blame Russia for the vast hack that hit at least half a dozen federal agencies.
Mike Pompeo says Russia was 'pretty clearly' behind the massive SolarWinds cyberattack that compromised US national security

 The targeting of hundreds of US networks, via software made by the company SolarWinds, was discovered last week but had been going on for months.
