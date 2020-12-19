Pompeo: Russia 'Pretty Clearly' Behind Massive SolarWinds Cyberattack
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
In remarks to The Mark Levin Show, the secretary of state became the highest-ranking Trump administration official to blame Russia for the vast hack that hit at least half a dozen federal agencies.
