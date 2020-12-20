US To Shut Last Two Consulates In Russia
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
(RFE/RL) -- The United States plans to close its last two consulates in Russia, leaving only an embassy in Moscow as relations between the two countries continue to deteriorate.
The State Department confirmed on December 19 that the United States will shutter its consulate in Vladivostok in the Far East and suspend operations...
