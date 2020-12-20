Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US To Shut Last Two Consulates In Russia

Eurasia Review Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
US To Shut Last Two Consulates In Russia(RFE/RL) -- The United States plans to close its last two consulates in Russia, leaving only an embassy in Moscow as relations between the two countries continue to deteriorate.

The State Department confirmed on December 19 that the United States will shutter its consulate in Vladivostok in the Far East and suspend operations...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mum designs amazing Winter Wonderland display for her chronically ill daughter [Video]

Mum designs amazing Winter Wonderland display for her chronically ill daughter

A mum has created a magical Winter Wonderland window display for her chronically ill daughter - who has been discharged from hospital just in time for Christmas. Little Erin Sadler is just seven..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Kansas City police looking for two missing children last seen weeks ago [Video]

Kansas City police looking for two missing children last seen weeks ago

Kansas City police are attempting to locate two children who were last seen over two weeks ago.

Credit: WDAF     Duration: 01:16Published
A couple have welcomed a pair of IVF twins - born TWO YEARS apart [Video]

A couple have welcomed a pair of IVF twins - born TWO YEARS apart

A couple have welcomed a pair of IVF twins - born TWO YEARS apart. Karen and James Marks had their first child, Cameron, two years ago and have just had their second child, Isabella. The two youngsters..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

US plans to close last two remaining consulates in Russia

US plans to close last two remaining consulates in Russia The Trump administration has notified Congress that it intends to shut the last two remaining US consulates in Russia. The US State Department told lawmakers...
WorldNews

U.S. Will Close Last Two Consulates in Russia

 The closure would leave the United States with one remaining diplomatic outpost in Russia amid heightened tensions between the two countries.
NYTimes.com