US plans to close last two remaining consulates in Russia

Don't Look Down! Amazing Scenes Show Workers Cleaning Ice From 1,053 ft Bridge



Don't look down! Brave climbers have been tasked with clearing dangerous ice from the longest cable-stayed bridge in the world. Russky Bridge, which has a height of 320.9 metres (1,053 ft), links Russian city Vladivostock in Primorsky Krai, with Russky Island. The bridge has been closed since freezing rain formed ice on the calbes, which risks falling onto vehicles below. These jaw-dropping images were captured by drone photographer Sergey Shevchenko on 24 and 26 Nov, 2020. He explains: “Industrial climbers are cleaning ice formed due to the recent freezing rain that hit the Primorsky Krai on the night of November 18-19.”

