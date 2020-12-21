Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AP Top Stories December 21 A

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Here's the latest for Monday December 21st: Congress to vote on coronavirus relief deal; Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine; COVID patients overwhelming California hospitals; Tennessee Governor calls state coronavirus "ground zero."
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Covid: Biden urges Trump to sign coronavirus bill into law

 The US president-elect calls for immediate action as millions of people face losing jobless benefits.
BBC News

Biden calls for Trump to sign COVID-19 economic relief package

 The president has not signed a bipartisan bill that would provide $600 COVID relief checks to most Americans.
CBS News
Execution delayed for only woman on federal death row [Video]

Execution delayed for only woman on federal death row

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said that the Justice Department broke the law when it rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row last month, potentially pushing her execution into Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's new administration. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

Hunter Biden Probe: Why Special Counsel is a Must in Investigating President-elect Joe Biden's Son

 There absolutely must be a special prosecutor...
WorldNews

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Sena says need united oppn front, Pawar should lead it

 Terming the opposition at the Centre and Congress “weak and ineffective,” Shiv Sena on Saturday suggested that all anti-BJP parties should unite under the..
IndiaTimes

Digvijaya Singh asks Congress members to 'wake up' and join farmers' protest

 Farmers of Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan are protesting against farm laws because PM Modi is doing injustice to them. Farmers of Madhya Pradesh are innocent..
IndiaTimes

Biden faces fight with Congress for more coronavirus relief

 President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenFlights out of Nashville halted due to telecom issues tied to RV explosion Does Haaland pick show Biden commitment to public..
WorldNews
RLP quits NDA alliance in support of protesting farmers [Video]

RLP quits NDA alliance in support of protesting farmers

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal on December 26 announced that his party has left NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in protest against the three farm laws."I have left the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in protest against the three farm laws. These laws are anti-farmer. I have left NDA but won't forge alliance with Congress. I have surely left NDA but will not make alliance with Congress in state or national level. RLP will go for elections independently," said RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Tennessee Tennessee State of the United States of America

Nashville Bombing Person of Interest Had Similar RV in 2019

 The person of interest whom cops and feds are raiding right now had a very similar looking RV parked on his property as recently as last year. Check out what we..
TMZ.com

'Person' or 'persons of interest' identified in Nashville bombing, reports say

 NASHVILLE, Tenn. — CBS News is reporting that a "person or persons" of interest has been identified in the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning...
WorldNews

Widespread outages continue after Nashville motor home blast

 Widespread communications outages continued in the US state of Tennessee on Saturday after a motor home exploded near an AT&T office in downtown Nashville early..
WorldNews
TN bakery dedicates 6-foot tall cake to football legend Maradona [Video]

TN bakery dedicates 6-foot tall cake to football legend Maradona

A Ramanathapuram-based bakery paid tribute to the late legendary football player, Diego Maradona. Bakery owner made a 6-foot tall cake of Maradona and placed it outside the shop. The 6-foot tall cake has become a public attraction, as people are visiting the shop to get clicked with the cake. Diego Maradona, who made his country, Argentina, win the FIFA world cup in 1986, passed away on November 25.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

California California State of the United States of America

Coronavirus updates: World approaches 80 million cases, as new UK strain spreads in Europe

 Duke women's basketball ends. California hospitalizations could double in a month. New UK strain found in France and Spain.
USATODAY.com

A Stinging Setback in California Is a Warning for Democrats in 2022

 Democrats lost four swing House districts in the state, suggesting that their hold on a number of formerly Republican seats is tenuous at best.
NYTimes.com

Police Dog Subdues Stolen Car Suspect on L.A. Freeway

 A police dog took a bite out of crime -- literally -- on Xmas Eve. The incident went down Thursday afternoon in Ontario, CA, just outside L.A. Cops spotted a..
TMZ.com

Gurneys in the Gift Shop: Inside Southern California’s Overwhelmed Hospitals

 Each day in California brings a mind-numbing new accounting of the tragedy underway. This week, the state became the first to reach two million virus cases.
NYTimes.com

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold for $22M to billionaire

 Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle. ......
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans in limbo as Donald Trump rages

 Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet are set to lapse at midnight tonight (US time) unless US President Donald Trump..
New Zealand Herald

NFL COVID-19 updates: Browns LB B.J. Goodson tests positive; six players will miss game vs. Jets

 B.J. Goodson was placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive, and five players, including four wide receivers, were deemed close contacts.
USATODAY.com
COVID-19: Odisha State Tribal Museum reopens for visitors [Video]

COVID-19: Odisha State Tribal Museum reopens for visitors

Odisha State Tribal Museum reopened for visitors after nine months. The museum was closed during the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. It was also run virtually for visitors during the pandemic. Odisha State Tribal Museum is opened for visitors this week but visitors above the age of 65 and below the age of 14 are not allowed in view of COVID-19 virus. Museum authorities are following all the COVID-19 SOPs given by the Health Ministry. The museum will remain open from 10AM to 5.30 PM from Monday to Friday in the week till further orders. 10 visitors are allowed to enter the museum main gate at a time, out of which 5 will be allowed to enter into the 5 Display Hall and 5 others will be allowed to visit the Tribal Huts. Established in 1952 as the Museum of Tribal Art and Artifacts later rechristened as Odisha State Tribal Museum, it is the most sought after venue for patrons of art and culture as it celebrates the life and cultural activities associated with Odisha's 62 tribal communities. The museum serves as no less than a library for visitors, research scholars and art enthusiasts who are engaged in any sort for cultural project as represent the richness of indigenous tribal cultures and multifaceted religion such as system of Dongria Kondhs on labour cooperatives, and the traditional wisdom of Kutia Kondhs on various seemingly enigmatic practices. Visitors are happy as they are allowed to visit the museum after a long period.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:52Published
Salman Khan turns 55 [Video]

Salman Khan turns 55

Salman Khan turned 55-year-old on December 27. Fans gathered outside Salman's bunglow- Galaxy. However, he had requested his fans to not gather outside his house due to ongoing pandemic. He asked his fans to not break COVID norms and not throng outside his house. Salman Khan's fans gather outside his bungalow every year to wish him on his birthday. On the work front, Khan will be seen next in his upcoming film, 'Antim- The Final Truth'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Related videos from verified sources

Catholic Charities provide free Christmas meal for the hungry [Video]

Catholic Charities provide free Christmas meal for the hungry

Having a special warm meal is something many people look forward to on Christmas and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada decided to make sure those less fortunate were able to enjoy one.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:40Published
Christmas tradition of going to the movies [Video]

Christmas tradition of going to the movies

For many families, Christmas and movies go together and this year was no exception.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:22Published
DETR talks about delay of stimulus bill [Video]

DETR talks about delay of stimulus bill

The Department of Employment talked Thursday about the delay of the stimulus and how that will impact Nevadans.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Mumbai: COVID-19 screening, testing to go on in Dharavi despite 'zero' cases

Mumbai: COVID-19 screening, testing to go on in Dharavi despite 'zero' cases AMID their efforts to keep a resurgence of cases at bay and worries over a mutated COVID-19 virus, there is reason to cheer for the state government and the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesBelfast Telegraph

Maharashtra records over 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths

 Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,431 new COVID cases, taking the total tally to 19.13 lakh on Friday. Whereas, the total number of COVID-related deaths recorded...
Mid-Day

92 test positive for COVID-19 in central districts

 TIRUCHI The central districts on Saturday recorded a slight drop in COVID-19 cases with 92 patients testing positive for the viral infection. No COVID
Hindu Also reported by •BBC News