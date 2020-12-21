AP Top Stories December 21 A
Here's the latest for Monday December 21st: Congress to vote on coronavirus relief deal; Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine; COVID patients overwhelming California hospitals; Tennessee Governor calls state coronavirus "ground zero."
|
|
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Covid: Biden urges Trump to sign coronavirus bill into lawThe US president-elect calls for immediate action as millions of people face losing jobless benefits.
BBC News
Biden calls for Trump to sign COVID-19 economic relief packageThe president has not signed a bipartisan bill that would provide $600 COVID relief checks to most Americans.
CBS News
Execution delayed for only woman on federal death row
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:05Published
Hunter Biden Probe: Why Special Counsel is a Must in Investigating President-elect Joe Biden's SonThere absolutely must be a special prosecutor...
WorldNews
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Sena says need united oppn front, Pawar should lead itTerming the opposition at the Centre and Congress “weak and ineffective,” Shiv Sena on Saturday suggested that all anti-BJP parties should unite under the..
IndiaTimes
Digvijaya Singh asks Congress members to 'wake up' and join farmers' protestFarmers of Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan are protesting against farm laws because PM Modi is doing injustice to them. Farmers of Madhya Pradesh are innocent..
IndiaTimes
Biden faces fight with Congress for more coronavirus reliefPresident-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenFlights out of Nashville halted due to telecom issues tied to RV explosion Does Haaland pick show Biden commitment to public..
WorldNews
RLP quits NDA alliance in support of protesting farmers
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published
Tennessee State of the United States of America
Nashville Bombing Person of Interest Had Similar RV in 2019The person of interest whom cops and feds are raiding right now had a very similar looking RV parked on his property as recently as last year. Check out what we..
TMZ.com
'Person' or 'persons of interest' identified in Nashville bombing, reports sayNASHVILLE, Tenn. — CBS News is reporting that a "person or persons" of interest has been identified in the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning...
WorldNews
Widespread outages continue after Nashville motor home blastWidespread communications outages continued in the US state of Tennessee on Saturday after a motor home exploded near an AT&T office in downtown Nashville early..
WorldNews
TN bakery dedicates 6-foot tall cake to football legend Maradona
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26Published
California State of the United States of America
Coronavirus updates: World approaches 80 million cases, as new UK strain spreads in EuropeDuke women's basketball ends. California hospitalizations could double in a month. New UK strain found in France and Spain.
USATODAY.com
A Stinging Setback in California Is a Warning for Democrats in 2022Democrats lost four swing House districts in the state, suggesting that their hold on a number of formerly Republican seats is tenuous at best.
NYTimes.com
Police Dog Subdues Stolen Car Suspect on L.A. FreewayA police dog took a bite out of crime -- literally -- on Xmas Eve. The incident went down Thursday afternoon in Ontario, CA, just outside L.A. Cops spotted a..
TMZ.com
Gurneys in the Gift Shop: Inside Southern California’s Overwhelmed HospitalsEach day in California brings a mind-numbing new accounting of the tragedy underway. This week, the state became the first to reach two million virus cases.
NYTimes.com
Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold for $22M to billionaireMichael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle. ......
WorldNews
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans in limbo as Donald Trump ragesUnemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet are set to lapse at midnight tonight (US time) unless US President Donald Trump..
New Zealand Herald
NFL COVID-19 updates: Browns LB B.J. Goodson tests positive; six players will miss game vs. JetsB.J. Goodson was placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive, and five players, including four wide receivers, were deemed close contacts.
USATODAY.com
COVID-19: Odisha State Tribal Museum reopens for visitors
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:52Published
Salman Khan turns 55
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
