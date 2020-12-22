Global  
 

US Congress approves $900B COVID relief bill

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate the nation. The bill now goes to President Trump. (Dec. 22)
 
