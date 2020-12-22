Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Patty Jenkins Suggests She’ll Only Direct 3rd ‘Wonder Woman’ if It Opens in Theaters

The Wrap Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Patty Jenkins Suggests She’ll Only Direct 3rd ‘Wonder Woman’ if It Opens in TheatersBy her own admission, “Wonder Woman” 1984 director Patty Jenkins resisted a COVID-19-mandated move from theaters to a day and date digital release on HBO Max until it was obvious they had no other choice aside from even longer delays. So it won’t come as a surprise to learn that she’s apparently not interested in returning for a third installment unless it definitely played theaters first.

Jenkins said as much in a wide-ranging New York Times interview. NYT’s Kyle Buchanan asked if she plans to direct “Wonder Woman” 3, prompting this response:

“We’ll see what happens. I really don’t know. I know that I’d love to do the third one if the circumstances were right and there was still a theatrical model possible. I don’t know that I would if there wasn’t.”

*Also Read:* What Time Does 'Wonder Woman 1984' Premiere on HBO Max?

What’s interesting about that is Jenkins seems to also suggest she isn’t even locked down to direct the third installment. Obviously these things are complicated, but we won’t lie that is weird. James Gunn, just to pull a name out of our hat, had an option included in his initial “Guardians of the Galaxy” contract with Marvel to direct the sequel if Disney wanted it. That happened of course, and then a month before “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” came out the company announced he would also direct “Vol. 3.”

Like Gunn did for Marvel, Jenkins also directed a surprise hit that greatly expanded the potential audience for Warner Bros.’ slate of superhero films. But it seems WB does things a little bit differently; Jenkins told NYT real discussions about her coming back for a “Wonder Woman” sequel didn’t even begin until it was released.

“As soon as ‘Wonder Woman’ came out and it was successful, we started to talk about it, and then the contract negotiations were very rough and they took a long time,” she said. “But if not me after making “Wonder Woman,” who should be getting equal pay? I wanted to get paid at least as much as people who have done less well with their first superhero movies.”

Perhaps they’re waiting to see how “Wonder Woman 1984” does with its hybrid HBO Max/theatrical release before making a decision. Which, ok sure, do you guys.

On the bright side, at least Jenkins is getting paid well: During the interview she also confirmed those rumors about her $8-$10 million payday for “Wonder Woman: 1984.”

Read the whole thing here.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Wonder Woman 1984' Reviews Are In: 'Cheesy' Sequel Offers 'Much-Needed Balm for 2020'

'Wonder Woman 1984' Film Review: Gal Gadot Battles Greed, Desire and an Unwieldy 3rd Act

'Wonder Woman 1984' Flooded With Early Praise: It's 'The Movie We Need Right Now'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig Share Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Wonder Woman: 1984 [Video]

Watch Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig Share Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Wonder Woman: 1984

This year December 25 brings us not only one gift, but two: Christmas, and the premiere of Wonder Woman: 1984. The sequel brings back one of our favorite DC superheroes, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), as..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 01:56Published
Glowing Reviews Come In For "Wonder Woman: 1984" [Video]

Glowing Reviews Come In For "Wonder Woman: 1984"

"Wonder Woman: 1984" is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The movie's release was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the film is slated to hit theaters and HBOMAX at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Best Friends [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Best Friends

Check out the official "Best Friends" featurette for the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Patty Jenkins would consider helming Wonder Woman 3 if it got a theatrical release
ContactMusic Also reported by •NYTimes.comJust JaredAceShowbiz

Review: 'Wonder Woman 1984' is a rousing, retro throwback to Christopher Reeve's 'Superman'

 Director Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 1984' returns Gal Gadot and Chris Pine in a fun Reagan-era superhero sequel that hits more than it misses.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just Jared

'Wonder Woman 1984' hopes to lasso a little holiday joy

 Patty Jenkins wasn’t even finished making “ Wonder Woman ” when she started dreaming up a sequel for her and star Gal Gadot. The first...
Upworthy Also reported by •Just JaredDNAZee News