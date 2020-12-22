Dreamers await judge's decision on DACA legality

Global  
 

A federal judge in Texas could decide the fate of hundreds of thousands of people who were brought to the country illegally as children. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya Galvez has the latest on how Tuesday's hearing differs from the Trump administration's previous attempts to dismantle the program and how the lawsuit attacks the legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program's 2007 origins.
