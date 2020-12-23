Global  
 

California Secretary Of State Alex Padilla To Replace Harris In U.S. Senate

NPR Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Gov. Gavin Newsom has named his pick to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the Senate. Alex Padilla, California's secretary of state, will become the state's first Latino senator.
 Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the United States Senate. While Padilla makes history at being the state's first Latino senator, the pick is not without controversy. Andria Borba reports. (12/22/20)

