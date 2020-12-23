California Secretary Of State Alex Padilla To Replace Harris In U.S. Senate
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Gov. Gavin Newsom has named his pick to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the Senate. Alex Padilla, California's secretary of state, will become the state's first Latino senator.
