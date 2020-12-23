California Secretary Of State Alex Padilla To Replace Harris In U.S. Senate

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published 8 hours ago Newsom Selects Alex Padilla To Take Over Kamala Harris’ Senate Seat; California’s First Latino U.S. Senator 03:41 Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the United States Senate. While Padilla makes history at being the state's first Latino senator, the pick is not without controversy. Andria Borba reports. (12/22/20)