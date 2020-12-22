Global  
 

Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for US Senate

Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for US SenateSACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the state’s next U.S. senator to fill the seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The child of Mexican immigrants, Padilla will be California’s first Latino senator, giving a new level of representation to the demographic group that makes up nearly 40% of the state’s population. “Through his tenacity, integrity, smarts and grit, California is gaining a tested fighter in their corner who will be a fierce ally in D.C., lifting up our state’s values and making sure we secure the critical resources to emerge stronger from this pandemic,” Newsom said in a...
 California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the US Senate seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

 Governor Gavin Newsom tapped California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the U.S. Senate seat that's soon to be vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala..
 California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla as the state's next U.S. senator. He will fill the seat being vacated by Vice..
 Americans are warming up to taking a vaccine. More than 3 million people died in 2020. Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris' Senate seat. It's Tuesday's..
 He will be the first Latino to represent California in the upper house until Ms Harris's term ends in 2022.
 California Governor Gavin Newsom will name Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate. Padilla will be the..
 Padilla will be California's first Latino senator, giving a new level of representation to the demographic group that makes up nearly 40% of population.
History was made in California as Gov. Newsom announced Secretary of State Alex Padilla will replace Vice-President Elect, Kamala Harris. Joe Vazquez explains the backlash from some who feel another woman should have been chosen.

The child of Mexican immigrants, Padilla will be California's first Latino senator, giving a new level of representation to the demographic group that makes up nearly 40% of the state's population.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the United States Senate. While Padilla makes history at being the state's first Latino senator, some feel another woman should have been chosen.

