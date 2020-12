Alex Padilla to replace Kamala Harris in Senate, becoming California's first Latino senator

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Governor Gavin Newsom tapped California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the U.S. Senate seat that's soon to be vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris . Padilla will become the first Latino to represent California in the Senate. Sacramento Bee political reporter Sophia Bollag joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" with more on the pressure Newsom faced in making his decision.