Alex Padilla to replace Kamala Harris in Senate, becoming California's first Latino senator
Governor Gavin Newsom tapped California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the U.S. Senate seat that's soon to be vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Padilla will become the first Latino to represent California in the Senate. Sacramento Bee political reporter Sophia Bollag joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" with more on the pressure Newsom faced in making his decision.
Newsom taps Padilla as next California US SenatorCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla as the state's next U.S. senator. He will fill the seat being vacated by Vice..
'For the patients we couldn't save'Americans are warming up to taking a vaccine. More than 3 million people died in 2020. Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris' Senate seat. It's Tuesday's..
Alex Padilla to replace Kamala Harris in US SenateHe will be the first Latino to represent California in the upper house until Ms Harris's term ends in 2022.
Alex Padilla to replace Kamala Harris in Senate, making history as California's first Latino senatorCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom will name Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate. Padilla will be the..
California Gov. Newsom picks Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris Senate seat, making him the state's first Latino senatorPadilla will be California's first Latino senator, giving a new level of representation to the demographic group that makes up nearly 40% of population.
California Senate: Alex Padilla Will Replace Kamala HarrisGov. Gavin Newsom of California selected Mr. Padilla to serve the final two years of Ms. Harris’s term. Mr. Padilla will be the first Latino senator to..
Padilla’s appointment is greeted with enthusiasm, and a caveat: There will no longer be a Black woman in the Senate.
Padilla’s appointment was greeted with enthusiasm, and a caveat: There will no longer be a Black woman in the Senate.
Campaign for Georgia Senate heats up as runoffs approachThe final Senate race of the 2020 election is just two weeks away, as Democrats hope to regain the upper chamber by flipping both seats in Georgia. Andra..
CBS News
Californians warned of holidays virus disasterCalifornians are being warned it is too risky to celebrate the winter holidays normally and if they don't change plans a deadly explosion of coronavirus cases..
Alex Padilla to become California's first Latino senator, replacing HarrisPadilla will be the first Latino to represent California, which has the largest Latino population in the U.S., in the Senate.
Congress passes legislation to create Smithsonian museums on Latino and women's historyThe COVID-19 relief deal authorizes the creation of the National Museum of the American Latino and Smithsonian American Women's History Museum.
