Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alex Padilla to replace Kamala Harris in Senate, becoming California's first Latino senator

CBS News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Governor Gavin Newsom tapped California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the U.S. Senate seat that's soon to be vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Padilla will become the first Latino to represent California in the Senate. Sacramento Bee political reporter Sophia Bollag joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" with more on the pressure Newsom faced in making his decision.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Gov. Newsom Appoints Alex Padilla To Replace Kamala Harris In Senate

Gov. Newsom Appoints Alex Padilla To Replace Kamala Harris In Senate 00:58

 Alex Padilla will become the first Latino senator from California.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alex Padilla Alex Padilla

Newsom taps Padilla as next California US Senator

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla as the state's next U.S. senator. He will fill the seat being vacated by Vice..
USATODAY.com

'For the patients we couldn't save'

 Americans are warming up to taking a vaccine. More than 3 million people died in 2020. Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris' Senate seat. It's Tuesday's..
USATODAY.com

Alex Padilla to replace Kamala Harris in US Senate

 He will be the first Latino to represent California in the upper house until Ms Harris's term ends in 2022.
BBC News

Alex Padilla to replace Kamala Harris in Senate, making history as California's first Latino senator

 California Governor Gavin Newsom will name Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate. Padilla will be the..
CBS News

Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom 40th Governor of California

California Gov. Newsom picks Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris Senate seat, making him the state's first Latino senator

 Padilla will be California's first Latino senator, giving a new level of representation to the demographic group that makes up nearly 40% of population.
USATODAY.com

California Senate: Alex Padilla Will Replace Kamala Harris

 Gov. Gavin Newsom of California selected Mr. Padilla to serve the final two years of Ms. Harris’s term. Mr. Padilla will be the first Latino senator to..
NYTimes.com

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Vice President–elect of the United States; United States Senator


United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Campaign for Georgia Senate heats up as runoffs approach

 The final Senate race of the 2020 election is just two weeks away, as Democrats hope to regain the upper chamber by flipping both seats in Georgia. Andra..
CBS News

California California State of the United States of America

Californians warned of holidays virus disaster

 Californians are being warned it is too risky to celebrate the winter holidays normally and if they don't change plans a deadly explosion of coronavirus cases..
USATODAY.com

Hispanic and Latino Americans Hispanic and Latino Americans Americans of ancestry from Spain and Latin America

Alex Padilla to become California's first Latino senator, replacing Harris

 Padilla will be the first Latino to represent California, which has the largest Latino population in the U.S., in the Senate.
CBS News

Congress passes legislation to create Smithsonian museums on Latino and women's history

 The COVID-19 relief deal authorizes the creation of the National Museum of the American Latino and Smithsonian American Women's History Museum.
USATODAY.com

The Sacramento Bee The Sacramento Bee Newspaper


Related videos from verified sources

Former LA City Councilor Alex Padilla Selected To Take Kamala Harris’ Senate Seat [Video]

Former LA City Councilor Alex Padilla Selected To Take Kamala Harris’ Senate Seat

Secretary of State Alex Padilla, a former Los Angeles City Council member, was selected Tuesday to fill the seat vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a historic pick that sends a Latino to..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:05Published
See emotional moment Newsom surprises Padilla over Senate seat [Video]

See emotional moment Newsom surprises Padilla over Senate seat

Gov. Gavin Newsom appoints California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ Senate seat, choosing the first Latino in state history for the role.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:47Published
California Sec. Of State Alex Padilla Will Fill Harris Senate Seat [Video]

California Sec. Of State Alex Padilla Will Fill Harris Senate Seat

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has selected Kamala Harris' replacement for the senate. He has chosen Secretary of State Alex Padilla. Padilla will be the first-ever Latino to represent California in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Alex Padilla to become California's first Latino senator, replacing Harris

 Padilla will be the first Latino to represent California, which has the largest Latino population in the U.S., in the Senate.
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.comUpworthy

Holiday On Wheels: Latino Church Gets Creative Honoring Patron Saint Despite Pandemic

 The Rev. Julio Martinez put a portrait of Our Lady of Guadalupe on the back of a pickup truck and celebrated the festival in the front yards of church members.
NPR

Understanding President Trump's success with Tejano voters in Texas

 President Trump exceeded expectations with Latino voters in South Texas, which helped him win the state. Reporter Jack Herrera says a big reason is his support...
CBS News Also reported by •Newsmax